30-month jail sentence for having a loaded gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 23-year-old male was sentenced to 30 months in prison after admitting to having a loaded gun in his apartment on Flamingo Drive last week.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Neville Taylor, Wilisha Smith, 19, Larry Johnson, 18, and a 16-year-old male defendant on possession of an unlicenced firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of dangerous drugs.

Police reportedly found a black Taurus G3C 9mm pistol and 11 rounds of ammunition hidden in a purple bag between the bedhead and the mattress on September 20. The police also seized eight grams of marijuana during this incident.

Taylor was the sole defendant to plead guilty to all three charges.

Taylor apologised to the magistrate for his actions.

Magistrate Reckley considered that the defendant was employed, remorseful, and pled guilty early.

Taylor was sentenced to two and half years in prison for the gun charge and faced a fine of $250 or one month for the drug charge.

The charges against the three remaining defendants were withdrawn.

Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.