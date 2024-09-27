HYPE looks to stop young boys becoming murderers

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A NEW programme called HYPE is being introduced in primary schools to disrupt the journey some young men take toward becoming murderers, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said.

He highlighted a troubling trend of juvenile males aged 14 to 16 committing murders in The Bahamas, warning that “unless you decrease the number of murderers, you will not decrease the number of murders”.

Addressing Parliament on Wednesday during the National Crime Intelligence Agency Amendment Bill debate, Mr Munroe expressed alarm over the frequent presence of mothers at murder scenes, who often refer to their sons as “good sons”.

“What I see, Madam Speaker, is young men seeking to obliterate one another,” he said, describing a scene where 80 rounds of ammunition were fired at a single victim, stressing that this is a collective issue requiring a response from all levels of society.

The minister said the government is addressing these concerns through preventative initiatives like HYPE and the National Youth Guard. He also mentioned new police programmes, including the expanding Rangers initiative.

Mr Munroe shared recent statistics from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, revealing a 13 percent increase in murders this year, but also noted a 19 percent decrease in attempted murders and a 26 percent decrease in armed robberies). Overall, crime dropped by six per cent, according to police statistics.

In terms of law enforcement, Mr Munroe highlighted the recruitment of more officers and the acquisition of 100 patrol vehicles under the Davis administration.

Regarding rehabilitation, he highlighted progress in reintroducing programmes within the prison system, including establishing a stand-alone juvenile detention facility for males — the first of its kind. A facility for females is expected to be completed by year-end.

He discussed ongoing consultations on the Conditional Release of Offenders Bill, which will be launched in Eleuthera, New Providence, and other areas.