Inaugural recipients of NPIPB scholarships

QUINN Brown and Mia Moss are the inaugural recipients of the Nassau and Paradise Island Promotion Board (NPIPB) scholarships, awarded in partnership with the Lyford Cay Foundations. The awards, announced yesterday, aim to support Bahamians pursuing careers in tourism and hospitality.

Quinn Brown is pursuing a Master of Arts in Qualitative Management in Business Administration with a specialisation in Artificial Intelligence at the University of Fredericton in Canada, while Mia Moss is studying for a Bachelor of Science in Baking and Pastry Arts at Johnson and Wales University’s Providence Campus in the United States.

NPIPB CEO Joy Jibrilu praised the recipients, saying in a press statement: “We are thrilled to award the Nassau and Paradise Island Promotion Board award to these two outstanding scholars. Each recipient has showcased admirable dedication to their studies, and we are honoured to present them with a scholarship in partnership with The Lyford Cay Foundations to support their schooling and build their knowledge of the hospitality and tourism sector.”

The scholarships were established after the NPIPB pledged $250,000 over five years to the Lyford Cay Foundations to foster the education and professional development of Bahamians in tourism-related fields.

Dr Nicola Virgill-Rolle, executive director of Lyford Cay Foundations, highlighted the importance of this initiative, saying: “This scholarship, which is believed to be the first of its kind, is a historic partnership with Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board. We fully recognise the importance of providing leaders in our most important economic engine with the tools that will help them make the best decisions.”

The NPIPB’s partnership with the Lyford Cay Foundations marks the first time the board has focused funding specifically on tourism management and leadership. Since 1969, the Lyford Cay Foundations has invested more than $50 million in Bahamian students and nonprofits.