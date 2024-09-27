Jazz and Yankees clinch AL East

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

It’s only getting sweeter and sweeter for third baseman Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr and his New York Yankees as they are fine tuning for the Major League Baseball postseason next week as the American League East champions.

As New York completed their three-game series against Baltimore last night at Yankee Stadium, Chisholm Jr and the Yankees celebrated with a 10-1 victory over the Orioles to clinch their franchise’s 21st AL title and their second in thee years.

Chisholm Jr, who joined the team in a trade on July 27, got to celebrate for the second time after they popped their champagne for the first time last week when they clinched their playoff berth.

It’s the first time Chisholm Jr gets to enjoy the feeling of being a champion, but the ultimate goal of winning the MLB title is still looming ahead of the Yankees.

In last night’s win, Chisholm Jr broke out of a scoring slump by going 1-for-4 in the win over the Orioles, whose lone run came in the ninth on a sacrifice fly.

Chisholm Jr, who rotated through their batting order, was a combined 0-for-8 in the first two games as they lost 5-3 on Tuesday and 9-7 on Wednesday.

Last night in his first at-bat in the bottom of the second with the Yankees up 1-0 with one out, Chisholm Jr singled on a ground ball to centre fielder Cedric Mullins.

But he was left stranded as left fielder Jasson Dominquez and first baseman Anthony Rizzo both struck out.

Chisholm Jr, playing third base, grounded out to first baseman Ryan O’Hearn to lead off the fifth.

In their most productive inning in the sixth as the