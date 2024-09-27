‘Number of nurses needed more than Darville’s figure’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Nurses Union president Muriel Lightbourn disagrees with Health Minister Dr Michael Darville’s claim that the nurse shortage has been halved, pointing to a lack of replacements for retiring and resigning nurses.

Ms Lightbourn said she believes the number of nurses needed in public health is much higher than Dr Darville’s figure and questioned how he arrived at it.

The Bahamas has long faced a nurse shortage as many seek better opportunities in the United States and Canada.

In August, Dr Darville told reporters the public health system was short about 450 nurses, including over 170 specialist nurses. Last week, he said that number had decreased to 200, with most vacancies in specialist roles.

“I don’t want to go in the public with the back and forth with him, but my thing is, I don’t think that is the case. We’re having persons who are retiring. We’re having person who resigning,” she said. “I don’t know where he got the figures from.”

Ms Lightbourn could not say how many nurses she believes are needed, saying an assessment is underway to determine vacancies. However, she questioned the minister’s figures.

Dr Darville has said the government plans to recruit nurses from abroad while continuing to train nurses at the University of The Bahamas (UB) to address the shortfall.

However, Ms Lightbourn recommended that officials meet with retired nurses, several of whom have expressed a willingness to return to the frontline.

“I’ve said to the minister, let’s have a real conversation with those nurses who’ve retired. We can bring them,” she said.

In November, 18 nurses from Ghana began working in The Bahamas after signing a renewable two-year contract with the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Three were sent to Grand Bahama, nine to Princess Margaret Hospital, and six to the Department of Public Health.

Ms Lightbourn said she had received no major complaints about their performance.

“For the most part, they’re working out,” she added.

Regarding other concerns, Ms Lightbourn said the union is still pushing for the government to finalise promotions for about 50 nurses in the Department of Health. Additionally, a few nurses are still waiting for their confirmation letters.