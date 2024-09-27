‘People commiting crimes against elderly should see stiffer penalties’

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

ACTING Director of Social Services Charlamae Fernander said people who commit crimes against the elderly and other vulnerable groups should face stiffer penalties than others.

She emphasised the importance of ensuring that elderly relatives are not left alone, as this can make them easy targets for those with malicious intent.

Her comments came after a man convicted of raping an elderly woman –– among other crimes –– received a nine-year sentence as part of a plea deal. Officials also announced plans for older persons month in October.

Ms Fernander and acting Minister of Social Services Zane Lightbourne were careful not to assess the outcome of that specific case.

Mr Lightbourne, however, stressed that punishments must send a clear message, especially when vulnerable individuals are exploited.

He said the breakdown of communal care has made the elderly more susceptible to violent crimes.

“We have lost our village mentality in many cases, where we look after people and look out for people,” he said.

Despite the focus on societal issues, neither Mr Lightbourne nor Mrs Fernander provided concrete suggestions for legal reforms, leaving open the question of how the law should evolve to protect the elderly more effectively.

Officials noted that the Sexual Offences Act covers crimes like rape, but there are no specific provisions addressing offences against seniors or other vulnerable groups.