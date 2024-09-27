Relative Energy Deficiency in Youth Athletes: A Growing Concern in the Bahamas

By DR KENT L BAZARD

AS sports continue to thrive in The Bahamas, especially among our youth and high school athletes, there’s a growing issue that doesn’t always get the attention it deserves: Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport (RED-S).

This condition, which refers to an imbalance between energy intake (food) and energy expenditure (training and physical activity), can have serious consequences on an athlete’s health and performance.

It’s an issue that many young athletes, coaches and even parents may not fully understand.

But it’s critical we address it, especially in a country like The Bahamas where our athletes often train under challenging conditions and with limited resources.

What is Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport (RED-S)?

RED-S occurs when an athlete doesn’t consume enough calories to meet the demands of their training and daily activities.

This energy deficiency can lead to disruptions in important physiological functions, including metabolic rate, menstrual function in females, bone health, immunity, protein synthesis, and cardiovascular health. Essentially, when an athlete isn’t fuelling their body properly, it can affect everything from their physical health to their mental well-being and athletic performance.

For young athletes in The Bahamas, especially those engaged in energy-intensive sports like track and field, swimming, soccer, and basketball, the risk of RED-S is very real.

Many athletes feel pressure to maintain a certain body weight or composition to compete at their best, but this can sometimes lead to an unhealthy relationship with food and a lack of proper nutrition.

The Causes of RED-S in Bahamian Youth Athletes

High Energy Demands: Youth athletes often underestimate the sheer amount of energy they need to fuel both their training and growth. During adolescence, the body requires more calories to support growth spurts and development. When athletes train rigorously—sometimes for hours each day—the energy demands become even higher. Without proper guidance, it’s easy for them to fall into a state of energy deficiency.

Dietary Misconceptions: In the Bahamas, traditional meals are often rich in carbs and fats, which can be beneficial in moderation but can also lack the proper balance of macronutrients needed for high-performance sports. Athletes may not always have access to sports nutrition education, leading to misconceptions about what their bodies need to fuel their activities. Additionally, some athletes may adopt restrictive eating patterns to maintain a certain physique, further exacerbating the problem.

Inadequate Support: Unlike larger countries with established sports nutrition programs, many Bahamian athletes don’t have access to sports dietitians or comprehensive nutritional resources. Many of our coaches and trainers may not be fully aware of the risks of energy deficiency, leading to improper guidance around food and nutrition for athletes. In a culture where performance is celebrated, the importance of refueling often takes a back seat.

Challenges in Managing RED-S in the Bahamas

Managing RED-S in youth athletes in the Bahamas poses unique challenges:

Cultural Dietary Preferences: Traditional Bahamian foods, though delicious, may not always align with the nutritional needs of an athlete, especially those in demanding sports. Dishes like macaroni and cheese, fried fish, or peas and rice, while calorie-dense, might lack the necessary protein or micronutrients needed for recovery and sustained performance.

Financial Barriers: The cost of maintaining a well-rounded diet that includes lean proteins, fresh fruits, and vegetables can be high in the Bahamas, where much of our food is imported. Many families, especially in the Family Islands, may not have the financial resources to provide their children with the varied and nutrient-rich diets that are essential for an athlete’s health.

Education and Awareness: There’s still a lack of widespread knowledge about RED-S among youth athletes, coaches, and parents. Without proper education on the signs and symptoms of energy deficiency, athletes may continue to push through, unaware of the long-term damage they may be doing to their bodies.

Solutions and Preventive Strategies

Addressing RED-S in Bahamian youth athletes requires a multifaceted approach:

Education and Nutrition Awareness: One of the most effective ways to combat RED-S is through education. Schools, sports programs, and clubs should incorporate basic sports nutrition into their curricula. Teaching athletes the importance of balanced meals, adequate calorie intake, and proper hydration can make a significant difference. Workshops for coaches and parents can also provide vital information on how to spot signs of RED-S and ensure that athletes are properly fueled.

Tailored Nutrition Plans: Athletes should be encouraged to work with nutritionists or dietitians, when possible, to create meal plans tailored to their specific energy needs. Even with the constraints of our local food availability, athletes can learn to make better choices that align with their training demands. Encouraging the consumption of nutrient-dense foods like grilled fish, chicken, leafy greens, and fresh fruits over processed or fried foods is essential.

Promote a Healthy Relationship with Food: It’s important to shift the focus away from aesthetics and towards performance. Athletes, especially young girls, often feel pressure to conform to a certain body image, which can lead to disordered eating patterns. Coaches and parents need to foster environments where food is seen as fuel, not as something to restrict or fear. Positive reinforcement around body strength, health, and performance can help.

Monitoring and Early Detection: Coaches and trainers should be trained to recognize the early signs of RED-S, such as excessive fatigue, frequent injuries, irregular menstrual cycles (in female athletes), or sudden drops in performance. Regular check-ins with athletes about their eating habits, training intensity, and overall well-being can help identify potential issues before they become severe.

Leveraging Local Resources: The Bahamas has access to an abundance of fresh seafood, tropical fruits, and locally grown vegetables. Encouraging athletes to incorporate these into their diets can not only support their training but also reduce the reliance on expensive imported foods. Initiatives that support local agriculture could also help make healthier foods more accessible to athletes across the islands.

Conclusion

RED-S is an issue that can have long-lasting effects on the health and performance of Bahamian youth athletes if not properly addressed. By focusing on education, proper nutrition, and early detection, we can help our young athletes achieve their full potential without sacrificing their long-term health. As the Bahamas continues to make its mark in the international sports arena, ensuring our athletes are properly fueled and ready to perform is essential to their success—both now and in the future.

When it comes to performance, athletes should remember: it’s not just about how hard you train, but also how well you recover. Fueling the body correctly is just as important as any training session on the track, field, or court. Let’s make sure our athletes have the knowledge, support, and resources they need to stay strong, healthy, and competitive.

• Dr Kent Bazard, a sports medicine physician at Empire Sports Medicine, specializes in ensuring athletes reach their peak performance safely. With extensive experience and a passion for sports health, Dr. Bazard provides insights and guidance for athletes of all ages.







