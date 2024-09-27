Roads in Exuma 75 percent done, says BSGC and paving started in Deep Creek, Eleuthera

By EARYEL BOWLEG

BAHAMAS Striping Group of Companies (BSGC) general manager Melanie Roach said the company is about 75 percent done paving roads in Exuma as part of their public-private partnership project with the government.

She said the company hopes to complete the paving by March of next year.

She said only a few areas remain to be completed, including Rolleville, Barraterre’s main road, Harts, Mount Thompson, and Ramsey.

She said once the western section is completed, BSGC will shift focus to the area west of Georgetown, along with some major highway projects, until the paving work under the current contract is finished.

Additionally, she said concrete work will begin before the year ends, including installing sea walls, sidewalks, guardrails, and traffic signs. Approximately 13 miles of completed roads also need to be striped, and this work will start soon.

In Eleuthera, paving has started in Deep Creek and Wemyss Bight, with completion anticipated by mid-next week. Ms Roach said an additional project, the reconstruction of the parking lot in Rock Sound, which is in extremely poor condition, is also expected to be finished by that time.

The team aims to start work on the main highway by the end of next week or the beginning of the following week, focusing on the Sherman Highway between Greencastle and Waterford.

About 320 persons are directly or indirectly engaged in the BSGC’s projects.