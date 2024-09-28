Doctors Hospital unveils loyalty program at Abaco Business Outlook

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

DOCTORS Hospital unveiled its new Loyalty Advantage Membership Program (LAMP) at the 20th Annual Abaco Business Outlook, targeting persistent challenges surrounding access to affordable healthcare.



This initiative is designed to provide healthcare solutions for both uninsured and underinsured Bahamians, as well as businesses in the region.



“We understand that people are seeking an affordable healthcare product, particularly in the primary care space,” said Dennis Deveaux, CFO of Doctors Hospital. “LAMP provides exactly that, especially with the new LAMP Ultimate offering, which includes unlimited access to a primary care doctor along with urgent care visits at our Paradise Island and Doctors Hospital West locations.”



According to Tribune reports from 2021, nearly 53% of Bahamians remain without health insurance, with 185,477 individuals lacking coverage. This figure was based on 2010 census data released by the Department of Statistics. The report underscores the persistent challenges in the Bahamian healthcare system, despite the introduction of the National Health Insurance (NHI) program in 2017.



According to a report from the National Health Insurance Authority released in 2021, the government aims to improve coverage by enrolling 61% of the population in NHI by 2025 and achieving 90% coverage through partnerships with private insurers.



Healthcare costs in The Bahamas have estimates showing that uninsured Bahamians pay an average of $2,300 annually out-of-pocket for services not covered by the public system. This figure, cited by several reports leading up to the launch of the National Health Insurance (NHI) program in 2017, underscores the financial challenges faced by those seeking private healthcare solutions.



“Our mission is to provide affordable and comprehensive healthcare solutions to individuals who lack traditional insurance coverage or are unhappily insured. We are dedicated to ensuring accessible and high-quality medical care to improve the overall health and well-being of our members, ” said Carlyle Bethel, LAMP Manager.



"Our vision is to be the leading healthcare membership program that bridges the gap in healthcare access for uninsured or unhappily insured individuals, delivering exceptional care and promoting a healthier community.”