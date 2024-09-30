Blue Chip Athletics Club hosts second team tryouts

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

THE Blue Chip Athletics Club, powered by Norwegian Cruise Line, hosted their second team tryouts over the weekend at the Queen’s College campus. The one-day event brought out six throwers eager to join the programme that currently has over 30 throwers on board.

The athletes engaged in shot put, javelin throw, discus and hammer throw tryouts in hopes of being added to the Blue Chip talent pool.

Blue Chip coach Acacia Astwood was pleased with the potential displayed by the young throwers on Saturday.

“This tryout we basically just wanted to see if we could gain any more throwers before we shut down for the year because the season will be starting in January. We had a great turnout. We had some kids that are interested in shot put, discus, javelin and we even had someone interested in the hammer throw,” she said.

Astwood, who is a former NACAC under-23 champion, said it is always great to witness more throwers interested in the sport.

“Just seeing the amount of throwers that we have interested now moving forward I am happy because back when I was coming up it was not the case. I am happy to see the amount of kids wanting to pick up an instrument now,” she said.

Romiah Tulloch, 15, came out on Saturday to try her hand at the shot put and discus disciplines.

She said the process was a bit nerve-racking at first but she was able to push through it.

“To be honest when I first came here I was nervous and excited at the same time because I always wanted to do throwing.

“Everything I do is for my future, for my college and for my rèsumè. I managed to push through my nervousness and anxiousness to get through the trials today,” she said.

The Queen’s College student explained why she made the choice to tryout for the Blue Chip Athletics Club.

“In my personal opinion, Blue Chip is the best and is really good. They have the best coaches and best team,” she said.

Kai Wells, 15, attends St John’s College and was encouraged by a coach to check out the Blue Chip tryouts.

His preferred event was the shot put and his goal is to make it to BAISS and potentially the Olympics in the future.

“I felt like I did not try hard enough and that I maybe made the team. I also believe I can try harder and gain more strength so I can one day be at BAISS or Olympics,” he said.

Baliyah Saunders, 13, decided to tryout for Blue Chip to maximise her potential.

“It’s for colleges and I want to improve my potential and see what other stuff I can do because I just want to go to the fullest,” she said.

The QC student shared that the tryout was a bit intense at first but once she got acclimated she was able to improve on her other attempts.

“To be honest, it was a little hard for me but I still pushed and I feel like I did better. After the second try, I started to improve myself,” she said.

The decorated throwers’ club hosted their first team trials of the year in May. The event brought out up to 40 Blue Chip Athletics hopefuls that engaged in javelin throwing, discus and shot put.

Blue Chip Athletics has seen many successful throwers pass through the programme over the years, including the likes of national record holders Keyshawn Strachan and Rhema Otabor.

Over the last five years, the programme has accumulated more than 20 CARIFTA medals with 11 of them being gold.