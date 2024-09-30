Carl Hield defends his WBA title

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

CARL Hield successfully defended his World Boxing Association Fedecaribe super welterweight title in Cartagena, Colombia, over the weekend with a first round knockout over challenger Alfonso Blanco of Venezuela.

Returning to Cartagena where he won the title on June 21 over Christian Bautista of Columbia, he improved his win-loss record to 8-0 since turning pro in 2023 with a knockout victory over Elkin Bolano on October 21 at the Gimnasio Saga Boxing in Cartagena.

Blanco, aged 38, came into the fight with an 18-3 win-loss record, including a loss to Milan Prat in his last fight on December 2 in Marseille, France.

But he was simply no match for the 38-year-old Hield, who worked out with fellow Bahamian pro Rashield Williams at their training camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in preparation for the fight.

“The fight was good,” Hield said. “The guy was big and strong, but I was just waiting for my opportunity to take the fight to him.”

In that first round, Hield hit Blanco with a body shot that rocked the Venezuelan and drew the approval of the 5,000-plus Colombian crowd.

Blanco dropped to the canvas, signalling the end of the bout as Hield got his hand raised once again by the ring referee in what has become a familiar trend in South America for the Bahamian, who competed in the Olympic Games as an amateur. “I had a good training camp and so I was prepared for whatever he was going to bring,” said Hield, who noted that he wasn’t surprised at all about the early day in the office.

“That’s boxing. Everybody has a punch and a shot. But my punch was the shot that ended the fight.”

Over the next month or so, Hield will be back in the gym training for a much anticipated return home to The Bahamas for his debut as a pro on December 14.

“Thanks to Champion Spirits for giving me this opportunity to fight on the big stage on a big card at home,” said Hield, who last fought in The Bahamas in 2002 as an amateur at the CARIFTA Boxing Championship.

“You should expect some good performances from me,” Hield warned the Bahamian public. “I’m looking to keep the knockout streak going. This is a fight that I was waiting for a long time. Now the opportunity is here.”

In dedicating his performances to his deceased mother Norma Hield, whom he regards as his number one supporter, “I just want to thank God for giving me the strength to compete. “I also want to also thank all of those persons who have been there supporting me behind the scenes.”

Additionally, Hield expressed his gratitude to Rollin Tyre Imports Limited and the Strikers Boxing Club for all of the assistance they have provided.