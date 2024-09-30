Minnis quiet on whether he will run

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis remains tight-lipped about whether he will seek to run in the next general election.
When The Tribune contacted the Killarney MP on Friday, he noted that reporters frequently asked about his plans, but he offered no clear response.
He declined to comment when pressed on whether he had started the Free National Movement’s mandatory candidate training sessions.
Earlier this month, FNM leader Michael Pintard revealed that training for the second group of candidate hopefuls had started. He said over 100 participants would complete the modules by the end of the sessions.
He said candidates without significant opposition will be finalised in the coming weeks, and official announcements of candidates can be expected shortly.
He said most current FNM MPs had completed the training while the remaining ones were participating in the ongoing session.
FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands previously said incumbent parliamentarians are not guaranteed renomination for the next general election.
Dr Minnis’s future in the FNM has been uncertain. At the party’s one-day convention in June, Mr Pintard decisively won the leadership race, securing 486 votes to Dr Minnis’s 163.
Comments
hrysippus 23 hours, 33 minutes ago
My understanding is that a former prime minister, and at his death, his surviving spouse, get a very very generous pension for the rest of their lives; as voted to the first majority rule prime minister by an overly sycophantic cabinet. There is a catch though; the pension is only awarded if the recipient holds the ice two or more times. The result is that one time holders of the of this elected office will almost always try to be elected again.
Sickened 23 hours, 8 minutes ago
Minnis going green.
hj 18 hours, 17 minutes ago
Besides himself his family and perharps couple of his cronies i do not think anybody really cares anymore of what Dr.Minnis will do. This is the price you pay for your lockdowns. Enjoy your political retirement sir.
sheeprunner12 17 hours, 7 minutes ago
If Pintard & Sands do not allow Minnis to run in the next general election as a sitting four term MP for one of the safest FNM seats in the country .............. then we know for sure that Pintard is throwing the election to the PLP (for kickbacks & hush money deals)
Which other former PM has been ridiculed and maligned like this???? ........ For what reasons???
TalRussell 16 hours, 57 minutes ago
'Tis the beginning of what's afoots -- (or not), -- For where one, two or three are not to gather to run -- In the National Election -- Officially as Redshirts', -- But there's always a third party shopping option. --What say to a Minnis/Bran Plus Adrian Movement? -- Hello!
zephyr 12 hours, 35 minutes ago
Hubert Minnis is Done in Bahamian Politics; You Can Stick a Fork in Him - So to Speak. He's a Lame-duck MP and a Political Leper in The Bahamas.
https://political-bahamas.blogspot.com/…">Hubert Minnis - The Political Pariah in Modern Bahamian Politics
DillyTree 10 hours, 19 minutes ago
As a lifelong FNM, I will NEVER vote for Minnis again.
He thinks Killarney is a safe seat. I would advise him to think long and hard, as there are many of us in Killarney who want another candidate to vote for. If Minnis runs in Killarney, I will stay home on Election Day.
Sickened 14 minutes ago
Me three!
