Minnis quiet on whether he will run

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis remains tight-lipped about whether he will seek to run in the next general election.

When The Tribune contacted the Killarney MP on Friday, he noted that reporters frequently asked about his plans, but he offered no clear response.

He declined to comment when pressed on whether he had started the Free National Movement’s mandatory candidate training sessions.

Earlier this month, FNM leader Michael Pintard revealed that training for the second group of candidate hopefuls had started. He said over 100 participants would complete the modules by the end of the sessions.

He said candidates without significant opposition will be finalised in the coming weeks, and official announcements of candidates can be expected shortly.

He said most current FNM MPs had completed the training while the remaining ones were participating in the ongoing session.

FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands previously said incumbent parliamentarians are not guaranteed renomination for the next general election.

Dr Minnis’s future in the FNM has been uncertain. At the party’s one-day convention in June, Mr Pintard decisively won the leadership race, securing 486 votes to Dr Minnis’s 163.