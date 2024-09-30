National Hall of Fame track and field coach Keith Parker dies at 92

TRIBUTES poured in from many of the former athletes and coaches who benefited from the expertise of National Hall of Fame track and field coach Keith Parker.

Parker, who just celebrated his 92nd birthday, passed away on Friday. He was among a group of persons honoured in May by the newly formed Bahamas Track and Field Alumni Association for their contribution to the sport.

Left to cherish his legacy that he shared with the Bahamian people are Sara S. Parker, his wife of 52 years, Berkshire Hathaway realtor, Bryony Parker Samuel, Neo-Natal Health Care, Chepstowe, Wales; Richard Parker, BHHSB realtor and contractor; Chandra Parker Loane, Paradise Preferred realtor, both of Nassau.

Additionally, his grandchildren are Charlotte Smith, event planner, Wales; Percy Parker, graduate student, Washington, DC; Audrey Parker, student and physiotherapist, California; Abigail Samuel, Amazon, Wales; Jaxon Parker, Lyford Cay School sailing instructor; Claudia Parker, student, California; William Loane, student, St Andrews, Nassau. He also has one great grandchild Henry Wales.

His sons-in-law are Nick Samuel, civil service manager, Uk Ministry of Defence, Wales and Alan Loane, IT Director, Fidelity.

He left his footprints in the sand of time from the time he made his first encounter with the late Thomas A. Robinson at the Commonwealth Games in Wales and was invited to come to The Bahamas.

As a former long jumper and a graduate of Loughborough University, Parker came to The Bahamas as a physical education teacher at Government High School. His talent enabled him to spread his wings as a long-time national coach for many teams in the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations and the Bahamas Olympic Association, now the Bahamas Olympic Committee.

When the International Amateur Athletic Association, now known as World Athletics, decided to stage the World Relays, Parker served as the chairman of the first three editions held here in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Among the list of athletes expressing sympathy was former high jumper turned coach Trevor Barry. He was one of the most accomplished athletes Parker coached.

Barry, now an assistant coach at Minnesota State University, recalled how Parker served as an extraordinary individual, his coach and mentor.

“Kieth Parker. His recent passing leaves a void that cannot be filled, not only in my life but in the lives of countless Bahamian athletes and students who were fortunate enough to cross paths with him,” Barry said.

“Keith was more than just a coach, he was a guiding light, a source of inspiration and a steadfast supporter. His unwavering belief in my potential and his relentless dedication to my growth profoundly shaped my professional track and field career.

“Beyond the realm of athletics, Keith imparted invaluable life lessons that have equipped me to navigate challenges with resilience and grace. His wisdom, compassion and commitment to excellence will forever resonate within me.”

Barry also acknowledged Parker’s wife Sara Parker, whom he noted he can not imagine the depth of her loss, but pleased to note that his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched.

“His impact on the Bahamian athletic community is immeasurable, and his spirit will continue to inspire future generations,” Barry said.

“As we remember Keith, let us celebrate the remarkable individual, he was a mentor, a friend, and a champion for all. May we honour his memory by embodying the values he instilled in us - perseverance, integrity, and a passion for excellence.”

Patterson Johnson, a triple jump specialist, thanked Parker, who served as his former coach and former employer.

“I was deeply saddened when I heard the news,” Patterson said. “Please accept my condolences. “It was his smile and enthusiasm that made me and I know many others truly believe in ourselves and our desire to run fast, jump far, throw far and respectfully represent our country, family and self. He will not be forgotten.”

Veteran javelin thrower Laverne Eve, a representative at just about every international meet from a junior and the senior ranks, was thrilled to offer her condolences. “I am so glad that I had the chance to see him at the reunion.

Mr Parker had a profound impact on so many of us,” she stated.

“His passion for track and field and his dedication to coaching created a powerful legacy.

“Every time I come home, I make it a point to go and see him. He would ask me if I’m ready to start training again. Mr Parker, I must say this journey was one of a kind and one I’ve truly enjoyed.”

National long jumper Jackie Edwards, who also competed at the Olympics, expressed her condolences to his family.

“Aside from being a great coach and ambassador for our sport, Mr Parker was such a kind and gracious man and I was always grateful to be in his company,” she stressed.

“So very glad for all the time we shared, the wisdom he impacted and his dedication to each and everyone of us.

“I’m thankful that I was able to see one last time at the ceremony in May and that he was honoured in such a special way one last time. So very well deserved.”

Sports journalist Ricardo Lightbourne, who recently went through his own medical ordeal, praised Parker.

“Keith Parker was special to my mother and me,” the Grand Bahamian, who competed in track and field. “In 1976, he gave Team CARIFTA spikes and everyone celebrated him for his dedication as we celebrate his life.”

Triple jumper Wendell Lawrence said Parker’s guidance and coaching gave him his start as a jumper.

“That would have been absolutely fine with me but that was not good enough for him,” Lawrence said.

“He followed that up by using his considerable influence to get me a college scholarship.

“Even that was still not good enough for him because he saw my need. So, he followed that up by giving me a summer job, so that I could have a few dollars in my pocket, when I arrived on the university campus.”

Lawrence said Parker was a great man with the highest level of intelligence, knowledge, integrity and compassion.

“There is only a hole in the space that he occupied in our lives,” Lawrence said. “So much of his influence was behind the scenes and we will all notice his absence.”

Rolando “Lonnie” Greene, a former athlete turned coach at the University of Kentucky, joined in the chorus of condolences on behalf of his family.

“A life that encompassed so many young individuals in our great country,” he said. “Peace be unto you all and everyone personally connected to his family.”

Elaine Thompson, one of the early female track stars, noted that Parker “touched many lives. May his soul rest in peace.”

Mike Sands, a former quarter-miler, who is now serving as the president of the North American, Central American and Caribbean, listed Parker as one of the greatest coaches of all time.

“I saw this from my personal experiences in working with and observing him in action over the many years,” said Sands, a former president of the BAAA.

“I am proud to say that all of my international medals came under the tutelage of coach Parker. It was because of coach Parker that I invented the famous tucked running shoes, which some of you may remember, but I leave that for another time.

“Today, we are all who we are because of the level of positive influence coach Parker had in our formative years. Sara, please accept and express my sincere condolences to the family.”

Frank Rutherford, the first Bahamian to win an Olympic track and field medal, also expressed his condolences.

“While coach Parker never coached me, I found myself competing against his athletes, and his son Richard in squash tournaments,” Rutherford said.

“Coach Parker’s impact on track and field in The Bahamas is foundational/pioneering without a question. Personally I’d like to thank him for coaching the young lady in this picture with the late Doctor Nottage. They both were the MVP at the high school track meet.

Of course they both were from the Government High School and coached by coach Parker. He believed in this young lady’s talent that he picked her up to take her to school many days. She was the fastest woman in the Bahamas, until she got pregnant.

“Coach Parker was very disappointed but he believed strongly in her. Her Olympic dreams never were realised until her son she was pregnant with won the countty’s first Olympic medal in track and field.

“Largely on behalf of my mother Yvonne Hanna Rutherford, thanks coach Parker for planting the seed of greatness in our Bahamas.”