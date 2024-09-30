Series of arrests by police

POLICE made a series of arrests on Friday in connection with human smuggling, illegal firearm possession, and the discovery of undocumented immigrants in a busy day of law enforcement activity.

The most significant arrest occurred around 11pm near Bay Street when officers intercepted a vessel carrying 45 undocumented Haitian nationals. The group included 32 males and 13 females.

Authorities linked the smuggling operation to a white Nissan Juke, which was seen transporting individuals to the boat.

Three Bahamian adults — two men, aged 29 and 50, and a 48-year-old woman — were arrested on charges of human smuggling.

The Haitian nationals were handed over to the Bahamas Department of Immigration for further processing.

Earlier in the day, around 2pm, police stopped a white Daihatsu Mira on Village Road, leading to the arrest of a 28-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman after officers found an unlicenced firearm and ammunition in the vehicle.

The weekend also saw two armed robberies reported on Saturday. The first occurred around 11am on Lincoln Boulevard, where a delivery driver was held up by two masked gunmen in a black, heavily tinted Japanese vehicle, who made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The second robbery took place at 9pm near East and Deveaux Streets, where two men, one wielding a firearm, robbed a pedestrian of cash and personal items.

Police said they are continuing their investigations into all incidents.