Wildcats win title

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

The Sunshine Auto Wildcats completed their mission of honouring the memory of their late mouthpiece and utility player Renee “Sunshine” Curry-Davis.

On Saturday night in the Bankers Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex, the Wildcats completed their New Providence Softball Association’s Van ‘Lil Joe’ Johnson’s best-of-seven championship series with a four-game sweep over the Johnson’s Lady Operators.

In the featured game played, the Wildcats pulled off a 12-4 win over the Lady Operators to celebrate with their fans as they paid their respects to the late Curry-Davis.

The men’s opener saw the Chances Mighty Mitts keep their hopes alive as they avoided a four-game sweep by the Cyber Tech Blue Marlins with an 11-4 victory, featuring a fifth game on Tuesday at 8pm.

Wildcats 12,

Lady Operators 4

Sunshine Auto rang up the numbers on Johnson’s with three runs in the first, one in the third and four in both of the fifth and sixth innings.

The Wildcats’ offence was sparked by Kenya Forbes’ 2-for-3 night with a home run, a run batted in (RBI) and four runs scored.

Lynette Kelly assisted with a 2-for-3 effort with a triple, two RBI and three runs scored and Thela Stevens helped her own cause by going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored.

Steven was the winning pitcher and Melinda Bastian provided a different look from the mound for Johnson’s, but it didn’t deter the Wildcats from completing their mission.

Mighty Mitts 11,

Blue Marlins 4

Alcott Forbes finally got the better of the Cyber Tech’s offensive line-up to secure the win on the mound, handing Thomas Davis the loss.

Forbes also helped his own cause by going 2-for-3 with an RBI and one scored, Richard Bain went 2-for-3 with a triple, a RBI and three runs scored and Chris McPhee was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, three RBI and a run scored.

Chances did just that. They took their chances, scoring a run in the first, four in the third and six in the sixth to produce their best offensive attack in the series. Forbes kept Cyber Tech at bay, only allowing them to come through with a pair of runs in both the third and fourth innings. It just wasn’t enough.

Angelo Watson led their attack with a 2-for-3 outing with a double and two runs scored. And Gee Bethel was 1-for-1 with a solo homer, an RBI and a run scored.

• The Schedule:

Tuesday

8pm - Cyber Tech Blue Marlins vs Chances Mighty Mitts (M).

Thursday

8pm - Chances Mighty Mitts vs Cyber Tech Blue Marlins (if necessary).