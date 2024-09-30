Win tickets to Eddie Minnis

CELEBRATED musician Eddie Minnis is set to perform some of his greatest hits this weekend - and a few that are lesser known at a special concert at the Nassau Cruise Port amphitheater this weekend.

And you could be there - with the organisers offering a table for four to win to readers of The Tribune.

This will be Eddie’s first live performance in several decades.

Eddie will be drawing from his collection of more than 100 songs spanning ten albums.

They include hits such as Naughty Johnny, People to People, Shot Gun Weddin’, The Buffet, Show and Tell, Church Out Crab Crawling, Sugar Apple Guinep and Granny Flyin.

The concert also serves as a tribute to Ronnie Butler and he hopes to honour the two remaining members of Ronnie’s band - Ira Storr and Sidney Darling.

An Evening with Eddie Minnis takes place on October 5 at the Nassau Cruise Port. The concert starts at 8pm.

Ira Storr, Fanshawn and Geno D will also be performing and they will be performing some of the songs that Eddie wrote that were recorded by other people.

To have a chance of winning, simply email your answer to the question below to

newsroom@tribunemedia.net. One lucky winner with the correct answer will be randomly selected. Include your name and contact telephone number.

The question is:

What is the venue for Saturday’s concert by Eddie Minnis?

Tickets are available from https://www.ticketboxevents.com/events/an-evening-with-eddie-minnis/

• Ticket outlets and timings:

ticketboxevents.com

• Junkanoo Museum (11AM - 4PM)

• Ticket Details:

• General Admission: $75.00

• Tables (4 guests + 2 complimentary drinks per guest)

• Individual tickets at tables available for $125 stage left/right or $150 centre stage

• Stage Left/Right: $500

• Centre Stage: $600

• Skybox: $4,000 (12 guests + hors d’oeuvres, beverages, parking.