$500 compensation for indecent assault

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was ordered to compensate a woman yesterday after admitting he indecently assaulted her last weekend.

Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux arraigned 25-year-old Jonas Merlien on an indecent assault charge.

Prosecutors said Merlien grabbed the bottom of a 26-year-old woman on March 29 in New Providence and told her, “I know you like this.”

He pleaded guilty and apologised profusely for his actions.

The court granted Merlien a conditional discharge and placed him on six months’ probation. He must also pay the victim $500 in compensation. Failure to comply could result in a six-month prison term.

Keevon Maynard represented the accused.