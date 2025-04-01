$500 compensation for indecent assault

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
A MAN was ordered to compensate a woman yesterday after admitting he indecently assaulted her last weekend.
Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux arraigned 25-year-old Jonas Merlien on an indecent assault charge.
Prosecutors said Merlien grabbed the bottom of a 26-year-old woman on March 29 in New Providence and told her, “I know you like this.”
He pleaded guilty and apologised profusely for his actions.
The court granted Merlien a conditional discharge and placed him on six months’ probation. He must also pay the victim $500 in compensation. Failure to comply could result in a six-month prison term.
Keevon Maynard represented the accused.
