BTVI STORY: Students shine in speech contest

In a demonstration of research and eloquence, the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute’s (BTVI) inaugural accreditation speech competition ended in a clean sweep. BTVI is celebrating the outstanding achievements of three of its male students who took centre stage with dynamic speeches.

Human Resources Management student Lamech Burrows claimed first place. Second place was Information Technology student, Brandon Dillet and third place awardee was Electrical Installation student, Demario Duncombe.

The competition was organised by BTVI’s Public Relations and Marketing Department. Public relations officer Hadassah Deleveaux said the exciting competition was held to coincide with BTVI’s efforts to secure accreditation by the Council on Occupational Education (COE) and the National Accreditation and Equivalency Council of The Bahamas (NAECOB).

“As we seek accreditation, it’s imperative that our students are a part of the journey. The speech contest was just one avenue to do that. We love the fact that students took part in research and were willing to stand before an audience and deliver, demonstrating their ability to communicate ideas that are crucial to the institute’s future,” said Ms. Deleveaux.

Present at the event were BTVI’s president, Dr Linda A Davis; Acting vice president of academic affairs Dr Pleshette McPhee and marketing coordinator Shacqeel Coleby with vice president Kevin Basden and associate vice president of the Grand Bahama Branch Campus, Veronica Collie joining via Zoom.

Dr Davis made special note of virtual contestant, Charrah Hall-Rolle. The office administration student gave powerful insights on the topic from Black Point, Exuma. BTVI has a network of seven sites including the Exuma Extension Campus.

“As BTVI seeks accreditation from the Council on Occupational Education, the accreditation speech contest provided an exceptional platform for students to not only showcase their oratory skills but to engage in critical discourse about the future of BTVI. I sat there, listened intently and was really proud. The theme itself encouraged students to explore the importance of institutional accreditation and its role in shaping education and workforce development in The Bahamas,” said Dr Davis.

Besides the top performing contestants, other participants included Paulette Cooper-Cunningham, massage therapy; Precious Ferguson, office assistant and Sherniqua Belle-Rolle, office administration.

A significant factor in the contest’s success was the invaluable partnership between BTVI and Visionaries Toastmasters Club #7548881. The club, which meets at the BTVI New Providence Main Campus on Wednesdays, is one of the organisations BTVI students have the opportunity to join.

“Visionaries played an essential role in helping us execute the event. We are grateful to Toastmasters Division I director, Distinguished Toastmaster Ernesto Williams, for his expert guidance. We’re also appreciative of Visionaries president, Toastmaster Th’mars Knowles and his team for the sacrifice of hosting the competition during its regularly-scheduled meeting. The event was a testament to the power of collaboration,” said Ms Deleveaux.

• “The BTVI Story” is a monthly column which highlights how the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) is ‘Charting the Course for Success’ for learners in a multiplicity of trades. The column is produced by BTVI’s Office of Public Relations.



