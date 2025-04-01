Call to apply for scholarship

Sixth-grade students attending school in Grand Bahama with a GPA of 3.0 or above are now invited to apply for the 2025 Carleton Williams Scholarship, offered by Caribbean Bottling Company (CBC), the local producers of Coca-Cola and Dasani products.

This scholarship rotates annually, with opportunities for primary students at Garvin Tynes Primary in New Providence one year, and all sixth graders in Grand Bahama the following year. The winning scholar will be awarded a scholarship for the full six years of high school at a local private school, with the requirement to maintain a minimum GPA throughout their academic journey.

The application deadline for this year’s scholarship is Sunday, May 11th, 2025. Once submitted, applications will be reviewed by a panel, followed by interviews with the finalists.

Launched in 2016 to honour Carleton Williams upon his retirement as Chairman of the Board for CBC, the scholarship has made a significant impact on the lives of 10 students and their families.

The 2025 recipient will join an inspiring group of past scholars, including Selena Cartwright (2024), Timothy Kemp (2023), Leonardo Sands (2022), Maliyah Edgecombe (2021), Angela Sands (2020), Gabriel Hall (2019), Kennedi Knowles and Anajah Culmer (2018), Kailena Pinder (2017), and D’Ron & T’Ron Strapp (2016), the inaugural scholarship winners.

For more information or to access the scholarship application, visit www.cbcbahamas.com.