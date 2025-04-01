Deangelo death accused to face June 2026 trial

By PAVEL BAILEY

TWO police officers accused of manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of Deangelo Evans in Mason’s Addition are set to stand trial in June next year.

In January, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) reversed an earlier decision not to pursue charges in the case.

Inspector Akeem Wilson and Detective Corporal 3906 Donald Wright were formally arraigned before Justice Dale Fitzpatrick in the Supreme Court, where their trial was set for June 1, 2026. A pretrial review is scheduled for May 1, 2026.

The officers will return to court on September 17 for a hearing on an application by their attorney, K Melvin Munroe, who has alleged an abuse of the judicial process.

Evans, a 20-year-old Junkanooer and member of the Shell Saxons Superstars, was killed on May 27, 2018, when police responded to reports of an armed robbery. A Coroner’s Court jury ruled in 2023 that his death was a homicide by manslaughter — one of several such findings in recent years that led the DPP to review police-involved killings.

Evans’ death sparked outrage in Mason’s Addition, where hundreds gathered at a vigil demanding justice. His parents attended the inquest and several court hearings.

Meanwhile, four other officers—summoned in January in relation to separate fatal police shootings—failed to appear before the Coroner’s Court.

Police Constables 3731 Kevin Greenslade and 3725 Robert Young were due to answer for the 2019 killing of 21-year-old Shanton Forbes in Yellow Elder Gardens. Constable 4185 Samuel Ferguson and former officer 4427 Shando King were summoned in connection with the 2023 killing of 42-year-old Valentino Johnson on Seven Hills Road. All four officers’ voluntary bills of indictment (VBIs) are ready.

King remains at large. He absconded while on bail for an unrelated attempted murder charge and has been the subject of an arrest warrant since September.

Sergeants 2825 Antonio Sweeting, 3039 Johnson, and 3726 Deangelo Rolle are also set to face trial in June 2026 for the 2021 killing of Azario Major, 31, on Fire Trail Road.

Additionally, Constable Dennis Sturrup has been charged with manslaughter in the 2017 shooting of 15-year-old Gino Finley Jr during an alleged armed robbery at Seagrapes Plaza.