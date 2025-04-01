FACING REALITY: Education is not in the classroom

By IVOINE INGRAHAM

Graduation, a time of celebration for some, becomes a stark reminder of the system’s unfairness for others. The majority receive certificates as mere tokens, not because they lack intelligence, but because they didn’t fit the school’s narrow definition of “smart”. The A students are hailed as superior, while those below C are unfairly labelled inferior by the system’s standards.

Society draws a demarcation line, and it separates the high flyers from the rest. Therefore, the system used to honour students may be counterproductive.

All through school, we were pressured and bombarded to get all A or 100 percent in our subjects. We pulled our hair, applying enormous pressure to reach the marks. Our parents threatened to disown us and even withdraw our inheritance if we didn’t succeed.

Many argue that getting a good education is the only way to survive and become successful. So we literally eat our fingernails studying and diverge from maturing and growing otherwise. We deprive ourselves of gradually improving, making mistakes, and learning from them, which would help us create the necessary habits needed in adult life. So, it is pressure to live in the books and not know some basic survival skills.

After all is said and done, we study every night, do our best, and even forget things we ordinarily remember because we are so afraid of failing, only to find out that we got an F.

The system designed to celebrate the high flyers now ostracises the people on the lower rung of the ladder, discards the low achievers, and celebrates the honour students. There are events where certificates and trophies are for the few students while the majority of the class watches.

The broken system focuses on the bright students, calls them smart, and completely ignores the others. The discouragement experienced over and over causes some to become frustrated and stop applying themselves. The student with low self-esteem now blames the system for not even considering that some may have done their best, but their best wasn’t good enough.

The system of throwing our children out because we are not good enough has contributed to discouraging them rather than giving them a helping hand or even paying them a little more attention. Many come from homes where the atmosphere is not conducive to learning but has nothing to do with becoming successful.

We must take a second look at the system used because time has shown us that the people who acquire an A do not mean that they are smart, and those who get an F may not be dumb. It sometimes means that the ones who remember the most get the high mark, and the one who receives an F could have been so mesmerized for not failing that they forgot.

We all know that many highly successful people never passed or attended college. We also know many who got all A’s and are complete failures. We know many who are a disgrace to their families after attending the best colleges and are a burden on the family. Some families with popular last names hide their educated failures who followed the parents’ direction, got plenty of education, and learned nothing about life and living.

While education has value, it’s crucial to strike a balance and prioritize life skills. In fact, life skills and survival techniques are more vital than bookwork itself. This balance is not just a suggestion but a pressing need.

Many here in our society have achieved and are at the top of their game, but they have not received the accolades or the certificate in the glaring spotlight. In many cases, the enormous pressure destroys the instincts of learning through trial and error, which means gaining knowledge and experience by trying different methods and learning from the mistakes made along the way.

There are two ways of learning: knowing what to do and what not to do. The latter comes from making mistakes along the way, not by holding mommy’s hand every step of the way.

The big celebration to heap accolades on people gives some the false impression that life is a bed of roses. That is why those who come from the rough side of the mountain, a metaphor for facing significant challenges and hardships, and make it remain successful because they know what losing looks like.

Let’s shift the narrative and celebrate everyone who puts in their best effort, regardless of the outcome in school. This inclusive approach not only acknowledges their hard work but also fosters a supportive environment.

Finally, parents who try to live their mistakes and lack of achievement through their children only fool themselves. Too often, the children play the game, waste money, party heartily, and then do what they wish in the long run.

So stop fooling yourselves by bragging about your children, knowing full well they are partying while pretending to live up to your expectations. Let your children live the lives they choose; they would appreciate you more for that than for pretending to be an obedient child.

I faced reality by not allowing the system to measure my brain. They did not have the methodology to calculate ability, perseverance, and courage. I never took the BJC, GCE, or XYZ. I never wanted the certificates because I felt, even at an early age, that I had been developing survival skills. I fell down, got bruised, gained, lost, embarrassed, and regained my footing, which gave me the confidence to continue my journey.

I challenged the system by becoming a computer programmer, air traffic controller, and control room operator at Bahamas Cement. Many of the positions I held required college degrees, or at least that is what they said. That is what they used to pick, choose, and refuse.

Remember this: there are times, too, even after having all the degrees, when the person interviewing you says you are overqualified, proving that “damn if you did and damn if you didn’t”. First, you’re not qualified, and then you are overqualified. What poppycock is this?