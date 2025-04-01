Gibson aims for MICAL seat - as Mcintosh set to bow out

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

MICAL MP Basil McIntosh has revealed that he will not seek re-election, paving the way for what could be a hotly contested Progressive Liberal Party nomination in the constituency.

Former Golden Gates MP and Cabinet Minister Shane Gibson has plans to vie for the seat. He told The Tribune yesterday that residents are encouraging him to run.

“Yes the residents have been calling for me but it’s up to the leader. I’m always available to serve,” he said.

At least one other hopeful, 58-year-old Inagua business owner Laverne Ingraham, has also declared interest in the nomination.

Mr McIntosh, who has kept a low public profile and has rarely discussed matters related to his Cabinet portfolio, previously said in 2023 that he intended to seek re-nomination despite Mr Gibson’s interest. Asked yesterday why he changed course, the state minister for aviation said there was no specific reason for his decision.

His announcement comes amid criticism from some PLP supporters who have expressed disappointment in his performance.

A Mayaguana resident, speaking anonymously, said Mr McIntosh had promised to help residents obtain property deeds and restore the island as a port of entry, but neither pledge was fulfilled.

She said such promises, if fulfilled, could have boosted tourism and given residents more opportunity to remain on the island instead of relocating for work.

Her frustrations were echoed by Inagua residents, who criticised what they view as government neglect.

One Inagua resident, who also requested anonymity, said the community feels invisible, unheard, and neglected. Another resident added that it seems no one cares or checks on them, and that the island has been overlooked for generations.

Others were more charitable, describing Mr McIntosh as a nice person and declining to comment on his track record.

Mr McIntosh said constituents are entitled to their opinions. He said he would serve out the remainder of his term but did not specify what he hoped to accomplish before leaving office.

“There’s a lot but right now, I think it’s too early for me to discuss it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Ingraham told The Tribune that basic upgrades are needed in the constituency, especially in infrastructure.

Some MICAL residents who spoke to this newspaper said they would like to see Mr Gibson nominated. Others, like Henry Rolle, said they would support whoever the PLP chooses.

Mr Gibson waged a high-profile campaign in 2023 to secure the PLP’s nomination in the West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election, clashing publicly with party chairman Fred Mitchell over eligibility rules and insisting he was “the people’s choice”. Despite rallying visible support on the ground, he was ultimately not selected.