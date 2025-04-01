Man charged after death of Sammy Thompson

By PAVEL BAILEY

A MAN was charged yesterday in connection with an Eleuthera bar fight that preceded the death of 29-year-old Samuel “Sammy” Thompson, whose case sparked public outrage and calls for justice.

Waylonte Bartlett, 30, was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr on a charge of causing dangerous harm. He pleaded not guilty.

Bartlett was granted $9,500 bail with one or two sureties. He is expected to return to court on April 16.

Thompson died in hospital on March 26. His death came more than two weeks after the incident, which prompted a flood of tributes online and the widespread use of the hashtag #JusticeForSammy as frustration mounted over the lack of arrests.

Police launched an investigation following the March 8 altercation at a nightclub in Rock Sound.

Sgt 3004 Forbes served as the prosecutor.