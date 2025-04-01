Minister: ‘Nothing stopping’ maternity leave expansion

By KEILE CAMPBELL

A PUSH to expand maternity leave in The Bahamas is gaining traction, with Labour Minister Pia Glover-Rolle declaring there is “nothing stopping it” — even as business leaders warn such reforms could threaten jobs and strain companies.

The minister spoke at the National Tripartite Council’s (NTC) annual general meeting yesterday, noting that the proposals result from recommendations from employers, trade unions, and the government itself.

The reforms under discussion include extended leave entitlements as well as potential changes to the Employment Act, Industrial Relations Act, and public service regulations. Mrs Glover-Rolle said many countries have already implemented similar policies and that The Bahamas should not lag behind.

“Many countries have successfully demonstrated that they have extended maternity leave, paternity leave, mental health leave, remote work legislation, and, of course, legislation that speaks to the industry of tech and AI that’s ever-evolving,” she said.

She added that these discussions stemmed from a July 2024 symposium that brought together stakeholders to identify priorities for legislative change.

Still, not everyone is convinced. Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) president Dr Leo Rolle recently warned that expanded leave entitlements could impose serious burdens on struggling businesses.

While he acknowledged that some labour laws are “antiquated” and in need of reform, he said any changes should come through wide consultation.

NTC chairperson Sharron Martin said the council supports the proposed changes, especially the extension of maternity leave, calling it a matter of public health rather than personal financial gain.

“It wasn’t necessarily for financial gain for the women. It was more so to ensure that she had enough time to, say, breastfeed the child, bond with the child,” she said. She added that the National Breastfeeding Association first raised the issue and that the NTC’s research revealed The Bahamas had not signed ILO Convention 183, which covers maternity protection.

Bahamas Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson backed the idea of expanding paternity leave, noting it was one of 255 recommendations that came out of last year’s labour symposium.

“Countries such as Sweden — they’re already doing it,” she said. However, she added that the proposed changes would need to align with industrial agreements, legislation, and National Insurance Board provisions.

“As a worker’s out on maternity, you will need to bring someone in to complete their task or their duties,” she said. “We’ll have to look at our industrial agreements and make sure that it is in keeping with what the new legislation, laws and policies will be.”

Ann Marie Davis, spouse of the Prime Minister, also attended the AGM and voiced support for the proposed reforms, underscoring the importance of bonding time for both parents.

“We need so much care for that newborn baby, not only from one parent, the mother, but we also need a bonding period for the father as well,” she said. “We want the father to be very much involved in the nurturing of the baby so that bonding can occur and less pressure for the mother and for the father.”