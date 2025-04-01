Suspect accused of attempted murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday after being accused of attempted murder in a near-fatal shooting in Montell Heights last month.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned 34-year-old Travis Kemp on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Prosecutors allege Kemp shot 29-year-old Sidney Storr in the upper body behind a home on Mantol Street around 11.20pm on March 21. Kemp allegedly fled the scene on foot.

Storr was treated in hospital and survived the attack.

Kemp was not required to enter a plea. His case will proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was informed of his right to apply for bail in the higher court and will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is potentially served on May 29.

Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor. K Melvin Munroe represented the accused.