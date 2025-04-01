Vybz Kartel concertgoers criticise organisation

By Lynaire Munnings

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

WHAT was meant to be a landmark moment in dancehall history — Vybz Kartel’s first international concert since his prison release — turned into a chaotic experience for many on Saturday, as the highly anticipated show left frustrated patrons battling hours-long waits, a disorganised ticketing system, and a poorly stocked bar, only to be salvaged by electrifying performances from Kartel and Spice.

Billed as part of a three-day “Vybz Kartel and Friends” festival, the concert at Clifford Park drew heavy interest from both local and international patrons. Tickets ranged from $150 for VIP (classified as general admission) to $300 for all-access, with skyboxes priced in the thousands.

Patrons arrived expecting a seamless experience but reported encountering disorder instead. The entry line, which wrapped around Clifford Park, lead to two small windows on a jitney where attendees were expected to collect wristbands. With no clear signage or direction, locals and foreigners scrambled to get to the windows, creating chaos. Many people were left questioning how to gain access.

Wait times stretched to nearly two hours, with some concertgoers giving up and leaving. Eventually, promoters ran out of wristbands, forcing organisers to allow attendees to enter without them, further adding to the disorder.

Some took to social media to vent their disappointment. One Facebook user wrote: “The Vybz Kartel concert was the most unorganised event I’ve been to in my life.”

A Twitter user echoed the sentiment, saying: “I’ve been around the world, and this is by far the worst execution of a concert I’ve ever seen.”

Michelle Solomon, who attended with friends, arrived around 11.30pm but was not allowed in until after 1am — just before Spice’s performance. She described the bar as understocked and the service slow. While she praised the performances, she condemned the event’s disorganisation.

“The ticketing process was an absolute mess,” she said. “Despite paying good money, I was met with chaos, delays, and a complete lack of organisation. It’s unacceptable that fans have to go through this just to see an artist they love. The organisers need to do better — this was a blatant failure, and people deserve refunds or real accountability.”

Despite the turmoil, the performances by Vybz Kartel and Spice were widely praised. Fans described their sets as energetic and engaging, with many calling it Vybz Kartel’s best performance yet.

Event promoters did not respond to The Tribune’s requests for comment yesterday.