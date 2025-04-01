Youth forum debates issues

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Education Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The 2025 CARICOM Youth Forum gathered over 400 young people to explore regional issues and engage in meaningful discussions on critical topics. Students from nearly every public and private school in New Providence participated in sessions focusing on “The Role of Diplomacy – A Youth-Driven Future,” “Climate Change and Sustainability,” and “The Future of Entrepreneurship in the Caribbean.”

Kenmyah Black, a grade 11 student at Government High School, said the event broadened her perspective on the country’s current climate change related threats.

“This experience was eye-opening. I had no idea The Bahamas was being threatened so much by climate change. They gave us ways we could combat climate change ourselves – in the situations we are in. We learned how we can help even though we are not in huge leadership positions; but from our position, we can make a difference.”

“I am grateful. This event helped me realise I have a voice and it has equipped me with the knowledge that I could go places. The information I got showed me how I could make a difference, cast my vote, and how I could use my voice.”

Eighth-grader Angel Paul also reflected on the forum’s impact, noting that he was inspired by the presentations.

“My favourite part was learning about climate change and how it could affect The Bahamas. I’m glad I came. The speakers inspired me to know that we have a voice and we could change The Bahamas.”

Leslia Miller-Brice, Ambassador to CARICOM, organized the forum to help young people understand the purpose of CARICOM and its role in securing the future of the region.

“It was truly a joy to have so many young people in one room—engaged and excited,” said Mrs. Miller-Brice.

“I want to say thank you to the government for ensuring that our youth were able to have this CARICOM experience. This was so important for their voices to be heard and for us to empower and engage them. They simply want to be heard.”

Founded in 1973, CARICOM (Caribbean Community) was established to promote economic integration and cooperation among its member states, with a focus on shared benefits and coordinated foreign policy. The involvement of young people is crucial for the region’s sustainable development, as they represent the heart of thriving communities.

Following the conference, some participants joined Mrs Miller-Brice in a mangrove planting event, offering them a hands-on opportunity to engage in climate change mitigation efforts and solidify their role as environmental ambassadors for the region.