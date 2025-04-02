Aviation chief: ‘Tremendous results’ on LPIA congestion

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Government’s aviation chief yesterday said there have been “tremendous results” since launching a task force to manage passenger congestion at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA).

Dr Kenneth Romer, director of aviation, said managing traffic at the airport “remains a priority” and the task force includes members of the Airport Authority, airlines and other stakeholders. He pledged that travellers will soon see shorter waits and better gate management, while confirming that delays in recent weeks were due to the now-completed rehabilitation project that closed Runway 14/32.

“The management of traffic, again, remains a priority. It impacts the customer service experience. Our air operators, inclusive of our legacy airlines, FBOs, private carriers, domestic operators, air traffic control and the Airport Authority, have all come together. During peak time is when we unfortunately hear a lot of the negative things about delays. So we wanted to bring all of the team members together,” said Dr Romer.

“We have seen tremendous results since we launched this task force about three years ago. I think the good test of this theory is going to happen again during Easter, which is traditionally one of the highest peak times in travel.

“We just finished the runway at LPIA through NAD (Nassau Airport Development Company) that caused some delays, some congestion over the past six or so weeks. But when it comes now to the management of traffic, it’s been a priority, and I think that you’re going to see shorter wait times and better management at the gates.”

Dr Romer said the recent Routes America conference “deepened” The Bahamas’ relationship with Latin American carriers and there should soon be more airlift coming from that region.

“We just had, two months ago, a major conference at Atlantis, Routes America. As a result of that conference, we deepened our relationship and our partnerships with many of our Latin American carriers. You will see significant work being done, not just to attract them, but you’re going to start seeing more airlift coming from our Latin American markets,” said Dr Romer.

“We work consistently with Ministry of Tourism. We are attracting new airlifts. Last year we welcomed some 1.8m stopover arrivals. We’re going to exceed that number. We believe that this year.”

Dr Romer said the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation is also working “aggressively and assiduously” to attract carriers from Africa, Europe and the Middle East, and negotiate inter-line agreements to increase airlift.

“You will hear us speaking about new airlift proposed coming out of emerging markets like Africa, European countries, Middle Eastern countries. We’re working aggressively and assiduously,” said Dr Romer.

“We’re looking at new interline agreements with Bahamasair, with Latin American carriers, European carriers, African carriers. So we’ll have to increase direct airlift to the islands of The Bahamas, but you’ll also see opportunities for interlining through our national flag carrier.”