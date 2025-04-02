Bahamas hit by 10 percent tariff by US

THE Bahamas has been hit with a 10% tariff as the US has announced tariffs affecting nations around the world.
US President Donald Trump made the announcement on Wednesday from the Rose Garden - with a 10% baseline tax being imposed on imports from all countries, while dozens of nations face higher tariff rates if they run trade surpluses with the United States.
Trump held up a chart while speaking at the White House, showing the United States would charge a 34% tax on imports from China, a 20% tax on imports from the European Union, 25% on South Korea, 24% on Japan and 32% on Taiwan.
The president used aggressive rhetoric to describe a global trade system that the United States helped to build after World War II, saying "our country has been looted, pillaged, raped, plundered" by other nations.
Trump declared a national economic emergency to launch the tariffs, expected to produce hundreds of billions in annual revenues. He has promised that factory jobs will return back to the United States as a result of the taxes, but his policies risk a sudden economic slowdown as consumers and businesses could face sharp price hikes on autos, clothes and other goods.
"Taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years," Trump said in remarks at the White House. "But it is not going to happen anymore."
The president's higher rates would hit foreign entities that sell more goods to the United States than they buy, meaning the tariffs could stay in place for some time as the administration expects other nations to lower their tariffs and other barriers to trade that it says have led to a $1.2 trillion trade imbalance last year.
None of the warning signs about a falling stock market or consumer sentiment turning morose have caused the administration to publicly second-guess its strategy, despite the risk of political backlash as voters in last year's election said they wanted Trump to combat inflation.
Senior administration officials, who insisted on anonymity to preview the new tariffs with reporters ahead of Trump's speech, said the taxes would raise hundreds of billions of dollars annually in revenues. They said the 10% baseline rate existed to help ensure compliance, while the higher rates were based on the trade deficits run with other nations and then halved to reach the numbers that Trump presented in the Rose Garden.
In a follow-up series of questions by The Associated Press, the White House could not say whether the tariff exemptions on imports worth $800 or less would remain in place, possibly shielding some imports from the new taxes.
Comments
Bonefishpete 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
Not Great Not Terrible
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
Said like someone who doesnt realize that some of the goods we import will come to us through the US by way of a heavily taxed jurisdiction. Basic not good.
Bonefishpete 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
Well get Hatchet Bay back up and running again.
Import directly, maybe Freeport would work. Did no one see this coming?
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
Producing our own food as a cheaper option is a farce, we import all the inputs and our labour, water and electricity costs are astronomical not soon to be remedied.
The linchpin in "food security" is "security". If our supply chains are cut off in some global pandemic like scenario, food is our security. When we move into "normal" every day operation, without heavy govt subsidies, locally grown food is not a viable option for the average consumer making at or near minimum wage. The last time I purchased a whole chicken was prepandemic and I purchased Abaco Big Bird because they supplied beautiful fresh chicken, but even then it was a high price,10 dollars each minimum. Most of our wont and maybe cant opt to pay that.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
From.cnn.com today post tariff announcement:
Apple (AAPL) tumbled more than 7% in after-hours trading. The tech giant relies extensively on supply chains in China, which will be subject to steep tariffs."
"President Trump just finished his tariff speech at the White House and we would characterize this slate of tariffs as ‘worse than the worst case scenario’ the Street was fearing,” said Dan Ives, senior analyst at Wedbush Securities, in a note.
Ives said “the jaw dropper” was Trump slamming hefty reciprocal tariffs on China, bringing its rate to 54%.
The elephant in the room for most US products is the "relies extensively on supply chains in China"
birdiestrachan 58 minutes ago
A list of what the Bahamas exports will be helpful salt. sand crawfish. The Bahamas government will address the matter And God will come to our aid. It is said you can do as much as you like but not as long as you like there is a season Hold on this too will pass
Sign in to comment
OpenID