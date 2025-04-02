Bahamasair awaits new plane for key fleet boost

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Bahamasair’s managing director yesterday said a newly-acquired ATR aircraft is on route to The Bahamas to give the national flag carrier a much-needed fleet boost.

Tracy Cooper added that the 70 seat ATR 72 aircraft will be used to expand domestic service thus joining the two ATR 72s the airline currently has.

“Bahamasair is pleased to advise that we have acquired an additional ATR 72 aircraft. It’s a 70-seater. It’s going to enhance the product that we provide in and around the islands. And we’re really happy to tell you that that airplane is actually in the sky. It left France this morning. It’s on its way to Cape Verde Islands. In another three days or so, it will actually be here in The Bahamas,” said Mr Cooper.

He said the additional aircraft will help to deal with the demand for inter-island travel as Family Island populations are increasing and the airline “struggles” to meet their needs.

“The Bahamas and the family of islands is actually growing as far as population, and we’ve had a bit of a struggle trying to keep up with all of the demands that have been placed on Bahamasair. This aircraft is only an augmentation so that we can provide the expected service to the Family Islands as they continue to grow,” said Mr Cooper.

Bahamasair had previously reported that two aircraft were grounded since August 2024 due to delays from the airline’s engine manufacturer, which has faced supply chain issues affecting pre-airwork on Bahamasair’s five-plane ATR fleet.

Mr Cooper confirmed that Bahamasair planes are still waiting on engines from the Canadian engine manufacturer, Whitney Pratt, but estimated they will be back in service “shortly”. While declining to give a timeline on when the repairs will be completed he is hopeful they will be operational by the summer.

“Bahamasair still has two of those airplanes that are still awaiting engines because of the manufacturer and the supply chain. The manufacturer is doing a little better job with that. And so we expect that those, at least one of those airplanes, would be back in the sky shortly,” said Mr Cooper.

“Because the situation is dynamic, I wish I could tell you a specific timeline, but it’s only a guesstimation at this time. We’re hoping that by the summer traffic, summer flying, that we could have that airplane in the sky”

Mr Cooper said Bahamasair has seen increased traffic from South Florida over the spring break which was a “breath of fresh air” as bookings are usually low after Christmas.

“Well, spring break is still kind of halfway, it’s just at the tail end. And, of course, we would have seen an elevation in our traffic from South Florida. So that was a breath of fresh air,” said Mr Cooper. “Once after Christmas, January and half of February tend to be a little bit of a slump. So we saw some recovery, and we were happy with that.”