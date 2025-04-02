Contractor criticises $183m no-bid roadworks contract

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A GRAND Bahama contractor has criticised the government’s decision to award a $183.5m no-bid roadworks contract to a Nassau-based company, saying local firms were shut out of the opportunity without explanation.

Godfrey Waugh, of Waugh Construction in Freeport, said it was unfortunate that the contract was not put out to tender, preventing Grand Bahama-based contractors from competing for the work.

“I don’t know why it did not go to bid. You know, it seems like a lot of money was just awarded without any kind of bid,” he said. “It is unfortunate for sure. We are here ready and willing to do the work. I don’t know why they have to bring a Nassau contractor into Grand Bahama to do the work.”

The Ministry of Finance awarded the $183,459,476.40 contract to Abaco Caribbean Holdings Limited — an affiliate of Bahamas Striping Group of Companies — on December 18, 2024, for the paving of roads in West Grand Bahama. It was the single largest contract awarded during that period.

According to official procurement records published by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Procurement Department, 102 contracts worth nearly $193 million were awarded in December. Of that, $183.8 million came from the Ministry of Finance.

Under the Public Procurement Act 2023, government contracts must go through competitive bidding unless specific exceptions apply. Section 31 of the Act allows for direct awards in limited circumstances, such as emergencies, contract extensions, or when the value is under $100,000. The law also requires entities to document and justify the use of a direct award.

No public explanation has been provided for why the contract bypassed competitive bidding.

Mr Waugh said there has been little clarity on the contract’s scope.

“We don’t really know what the full scope of work is either. From the description, we don’t even know if it’s just roads or more work or what,” he said. “It is unfortunate, we are sitting here in Freeport and we don’t even have a functional airport, yet they could find some $183 million to spend out in West Grand Bahama — I don’t see the wisdom of it.”

He said local contractors should have been part of the project.

“Certainly, we should be involved in some way. Again, I don’t know what the overall plans are, but if they really are going to spend all that money here, you’d think they would hire some local contractors to assist,” Mr Waugh said. “We’ve been in Grand Bahama for almost 50 years now, and you’d think we’d be getting a shot to bid on work like that — it is unfortunate the way it has played out.”

Leonard Sands, president of the Bahamas Contractors Association, said the government continues to operate without transparency.

“The government is doing whatever it wants to do; that is what contractors are saying,” he said. “What can you do? What is there to say?

“It’s been happening, it has not stopped happening. It is what it is. What is there to say about it? We all have eyes, we see what is happening, and no one is doing anything about it.”

He expressed frustration over the ongoing issue.

“We have been speaking out for 40 years and it hasn’t changed. So, what is the point? It is exactly what people see. If a dog bites me, there is no story there. If I bite a dog, that is a story. It is exactly what we see,” he said.

Attempts to obtain comments from other Grand Bahama roadwork contractors were unsuccessful up to press time.