Devynne Charlton BTC ambassador

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

The women’s 60 metres hurdles world indoor record holder Devynne Charlton has inked a $30,000 endorsement contract with BTC to serve as the company’s brand ambassador.

The monumental announcement was made at Charlton’s alma mater - St Augustine’s College - in front of pupils, relatives and friends yesterday morning.

The women’s 60m hurdles world indoor champion spoke about how it felt to partner with BTC after her second consecutive gold medal feat at the 2025 World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

“It feels great because when I think about coming up in track and field, BTC was always such a great financial support from the CARIFTA Games to the World Relays.

“They invest in Bahamians, and sports in particular, so to now be a part of that family is a great feeling,” she said.

In addition to the one-year partnership with BTC, anytime the Olympian returns home she will have the luxury of seeing her face plastered next to a congratulatory message on a BTC billboard near SAC on Prince Charles. “Now every time I am driving past SAC I am gonna see this and it is just a reminder of where I started and what I am trying to continue to do,” she said.

Charlton has received all of her flowers since returning home from the World Indoors where she ran a blistering season’s best of time of 7.72 seconds in the women’s 60m hurdles to repeat as the world indoor champion for the second straight year.

She was just the third hurdler since Americans Nia Ali and Lolo Jones to repeat as a gold medallist in the event.

Sameer Bhatti, BTC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), spoke highly of the company’s partnership with the two-time world indoor champion.

“This partnership reaffirms BTC’s unwavering commitment to supporting and empowering the limitless potential of our youth. We are proud to support our athletes and celebrate their remarkable achievements.

“Just last year we were the title sponsors of the BTC World Athletics Relays 2024. In 2021 we announced our endorsement deal with Steven “Speedy” Gardiner and over the years we have supported athletic icons like Tonique Williams, the Golden Girls, the Golden Knights, Ariana Vanderpool-Wallace, Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Anthonique Strachan,”Bhatti said.

Mario Bowleg also praised Charlton for her latest accomplishment and BTC for seizing the opportunity to partner with the heroic Olympian.

“When I think about Devynne and her success I think of a striving, dedicated, committed, determined and desirous athlete who has gone through ups and downs in her athletic career. I have seen and watched Devynne over the past eight to nine years – and when she got injured I almost thought that we would never see her again… Devynne’s determination to press forward and seek to reach the goal that she desires is a prime example for you young students here today. As the MOYSC, I stand here very proud of Devynne,” Bowleg said

“I want to take this opportunity to thank BTC for being a responsible corporate citizen who decides to make sure they continue to invest in young people [because] as we invest in young people we invest in the future of our nation. I say again BTC thank you and continue moving forward in helping persons like Devynne and those who will come behind to be successful.”

Charlton also took the opportunity to give a special shoutout to SAC for always supporting her and her many accomplishments.

“I am almost always blown away by the support I get from SAC. They continue to support me and It is always great to go do what I do and then come back and be able to celebrate with the people who helped me to get there.

“When I think about where I started and the foundation that I built here at SAC it is always emotional to reminisce and think about. I just wanted to be able to come here and offer a few words of encouragement to the kids,” she said.

Charlton was a part of a five-member contingent that picked up a single gold medal at the 2025 World Indoor Championships earlier this month.