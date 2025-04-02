IRAM RESIGNS: Central GB MP leaves FNM for Coalition of Independents

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

CENTRAL Grand Bahama MP Iran Lewis stunned parliamentarians this morning as he announced his decision to withdraw from the Free National Movement and become the first sitting representative for the Coalition of Independents.

In his statement, Mr Lewis pointed to an erosion of trust, lack of support, and a sense of unease over the direction his former party has taken as elections draw nearer.

He insisted the lack of support and uncertainty surrounding his candidacy was directly tied to his decision not to openly endorse FNM leader Michael Pintard despite his dedication and service to the party and his constituency.

"In recent times a sense of unease has settled within me," Mr Lewis said. "I find myself increasingly concerned about the direction my party has taken. As a senior member I have observed these changes with growing concern."

He continued: "I have witnessed the departure of the collaborative spirit which should guide our actions. I have felt the lack of the support I believe is due to any member of this body. And due to a personal choice, that is also a constitutional right of mine, my decision I believe to not openly endorse the current leadership - a decision I made in good conscience - has seemingly led to a situation where my dedication and my service are called into question.

Mr Lewis said: "With elections looming and uncertainty surrounding my candidacy for Central Grand Bahama, a constituency that I have faithfully served, has become a matter of deep concern.

"Behind the scenes discussions, whispers and implications, has eroded the trust that should exist between a party and its dedicated members. I stand before you today not with anger but with a profound sense of responsibility to my constituents and of course to the Bahamian people. It is with this responsibility in mind that I announce my decision, painfully...to withdraw from the FNM caucus."

As Mr Lewis informed the House of Assembly that he will represent the Coalition of Independents, scores of supporters gathered outside the steps to celebrate the historic move.

COI supporters, led by leader Lincoln Bain, chanted: "Change ain't coming, change is here."