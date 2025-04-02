PM: Heads will roll over Abaco delays

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune News Editor
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis issued a blistering rebuke of public officials and contractors on Friday, warning that “heads will roll” over the slow pace of reconstruction in Abaco.
In a private Progressive Liberal Party branch meeting on the island, Mr Davis condemned delays and mismanagement in the storm-battered community’s recovery, vowing to hold accountable anyone who has failed to deliver.
“Let me say this plainly — what has happened in Abaco is unacceptable,” he said, according to a transcript obtained by The Tribune and verified by attendees. “The delays, the confusion, the excuses. Too many people have been paid to do a job and haven’t delivered. Too many agencies have treated Abaco like an afterthought.
“If you’re standing in the way of progress, you will be moved. If you’ve been collecting a salary but haven’t delivered results, you will be replaced. If you’re sitting on files, causing delays, you will answer for it. Heads will roll. The people of Abaco deserve no less. I didn’t come here to offer soft words or sweet talk—I came to make it clear that accountability has reached the top, and it’s moving all the way down.”
Government officials did not respond to requests for comment about which projects have frustrated the prime minister, but The Tribune understands they are infrastructure-related, with his ire directed particularly at technocrats in the Ministry of Works.
Attendees were surprised by the prime minister’s frank comments but welcomed them.
“This is not politics,” he said. “This is about restoring dignity and results to a community that has already sacrificed too much. And for every official or contractor who’s been playing games with your future, I will direct the Minister of Works to consider banning them from future government projects. The recovery of Abaco can’t — and won’t — be dictated from Nassau. The days of top-down decision-making without listening to the people who live here are over.”
Comments
Sickened 5 hours, 43 minutes ago
What!!! Davis serious hey. It's like he just found out that Abaco was part of the Bahamas and his team ain't do crap since they been elected.
ExposedU2C 5 hours, 30 minutes ago
The roundest and fattest head most worthy of rolling is his own, and for so much more than just these so called "Abaco delays."
crawfish 5 hours, 4 minutes ago
Who does he think he is fooling? Certainly NOT the residents of ABACO, nor the residents of GRAND BAHAMAS. He came to ABACO (secretly) just a few months ago to meet with the HAITIAN community. Did he not make himself aware of the many outstanding issues affecting ABACO at that time? Or, was his attention ONLY on his Haitian brothers and sisters? He snuck in and TRIED to sneak out, but Cay Mills ( the next Representative for North ABACO) spotted ‘Stumpy’ amidst the other foreigners, and called him out live on social media. Great going Cay.
‘Stumpy’ has now read the tea leaves and has been made acutely aware that the people of both North and South ABACO are definitely NOT on the PLP and FNM run any longer. Now, suddenly, ‘Stumpy’ GOGGLE EYES are seeing the truth which does not look good for the current ABACO Rep. As they say, ONE AND DONE PINDER!!! ABACO expected better of you. You were not happy representing the people who voted you in office. Noooooooo, you accepted the big bucks of ‘other’ portfolios, and consequently had no time at all for your Constituency. The good people of Cherokee Sound are still waiting for their clinic to be staffed.
More later, dude.
JokeyJack 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
All good points, but the passports that Trump is worried about have already been issued and MANY MORE will be issued before election day. 3rd generation Bahamians will be outvoted this time. They kept voting for these two parties LONG PAST their expiration date and now it's time to see the results.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
"The days of top-down decision-making without listening to the people who live here are over.”
Four years in?? It appears that Davis had no idea what was happening in the country as he travelled extensively abroad.
TalRussell 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
Premiership might spring the courage needed to brung aboard Comrade Roscoe Thompson 111 as Senior Advisor in the office of the premiership (OOP) on Abaco matters, projects, things as well as whom all will be the two replacements' National Election,... So as to prevent a Roll-Over of failed representations from reoccurring. -- Yes?
realfreethinker 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
A real clown show
Bonefishpete 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
Make Farm Road Great Again. Did Trump tariff the Bahamas yet? I want a new Chevy!
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
The US economists have estimated the price of a new car will go up by 9-12k as the parts and partial assemblies come by way of Mexico and Canada. Trump said he doesnt care if prices go up.
