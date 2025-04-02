PM: Heads will roll over Abaco delays

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis issued a blistering rebuke of public officials and contractors on Friday, warning that “heads will roll” over the slow pace of reconstruction in Abaco.

In a private Progressive Liberal Party branch meeting on the island, Mr Davis condemned delays and mismanagement in the storm-battered community’s recovery, vowing to hold accountable anyone who has failed to deliver.

“Let me say this plainly — what has happened in Abaco is unacceptable,” he said, according to a transcript obtained by The Tribune and verified by attendees. “The delays, the confusion, the excuses. Too many people have been paid to do a job and haven’t delivered. Too many agencies have treated Abaco like an afterthought.

“If you’re standing in the way of progress, you will be moved. If you’ve been collecting a salary but haven’t delivered results, you will be replaced. If you’re sitting on files, causing delays, you will answer for it. Heads will roll. The people of Abaco deserve no less. I didn’t come here to offer soft words or sweet talk—I came to make it clear that accountability has reached the top, and it’s moving all the way down.”

Government officials did not respond to requests for comment about which projects have frustrated the prime minister, but The Tribune understands they are infrastructure-related, with his ire directed particularly at technocrats in the Ministry of Works.

Attendees were surprised by the prime minister’s frank comments but welcomed them.

“This is not politics,” he said. “This is about restoring dignity and results to a community that has already sacrificed too much. And for every official or contractor who’s been playing games with your future, I will direct the Minister of Works to consider banning them from future government projects. The recovery of Abaco can’t — and won’t — be dictated from Nassau. The days of top-down decision-making without listening to the people who live here are over.”