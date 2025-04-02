Price inspectors eye VAT rate compliance

Price inspectors from the Consumer Affairs Unit yesterday conducted multiple store visits to ensure merchants are n compliance with the new 5 percent VAT rate on foods sold in grocery stores, convenience stores and service stations.

All deli-prepared foods, candy and sugary drinks are exempt from the 50 percent rate reduction and remain at 10 percent. The Consumer Affairs Unit deployed price inspectors to the Solomon’s and Cost Right stores at Old Trail Road; Buy 4 Less on Blue Hill Road; Budget Meat at Faith Avenue; Super Value on Nassau Street; and John Chea on Boyd Road.

A price inspector is shown assisting customers at Solomon’s and Cost Right. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)