Registrar General unveils 10% late filing fee waiver

The Registrar General’s Department yesterday unveiled a three-month waiver of the 10 percent penalty for late company registrations submitted through its new online portal.

The Department, in a statement announcing the initiative for all company registrations submitted through the Corporate Administrative Services (CARS) system, said the waiver is being extended under the provisions of Section 176(2) of the International Business Companies Act. Taking effect yesterday, the waiver will be available until June 30, 2025.

“We encourage all agents to utilise the CARS system for company registrations, payments and other related services during this period. This initiative is designed to support a smooth transition to our digital platform and improve service efficiency,” the Registrar General’s Department said.

“We appreciate your continued co-operation as we enhance and modernise our services. Should you require assistance with IP address issues or accessing the CARS platform, please do not hesitate to contact carshelp@securemail.ky.”