Stepfather accused of molesting 12-year-old

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 40-Year-old man was remanded yesterday after he was accused of molesting his 12-year-old stepdaughter twice over the past ten months.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans arraigned the defendant — whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the child — on two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a dependent child.

Prosecutors allege that the accused had unlawful sexual intercourse with his stepdaughter in New Providence between June 1 and June 30, 2024. He is further accused of molesting her again when she was 13, between February 1 and 28, 2025.

With the aid of a Creole translator, the defendant was informed that he was not required to enter a plea at this stage. The matter will proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was also informed of his right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

The defendant will remain on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until July 16, when the VBI may be served.

Magistrate Vogt-Evans instructed the man not to speak to family members present in court. Before being taken into custody, the defendant raised his hands in apparent disbelief as he looked at his family.

Assistant Superintendent S Coakley served as the prosecutor.

Gary Russell represented the accused.