Dr David Allen warns of growing mental health crisis in country

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

DR David Allen says a rise in suicidal ideation among attendees of his Family People Helping People Project reflects the broader surge in suicides and suicide attempts seen across The Bahamas this year, warning that the trends observed within the group are part of a growing mental health crisis in the country.

Among the distressing stories from the Family Group: a man who drank bleach after years of loneliness and alcohol abuse; a woman who attempted suicide after enduring abuse in two marriages and at her job; a pregnant woman on the brink of self-harm, saved by her aunt’s intuition; and a young man with a gun, brought back from the edge by a shared story and a symbolic gesture from a Family Group facilitator.

Already in 2025, there have been ten attempted suicides and six completed suicides — a grim count that places the nation on track to surpass last year’s figures. In comparison, 2024 saw eight suicides and 50 suicide attempts in total.

Dr Allen, one of the country’s most prominent psychologists, co-authored the most comprehensive suicide study in The Bahamas with Keva Bethel in 2014. That research, along with a follow-up in 2015, revealed a surprisingly high number of people with suicidal thoughts across major family islands.

“Given the trends we are seeing in 2025, that study may have been predictive of the current situation,” he noted in a letter to The Tribune.

While direct causes of suicide remain difficult to pinpoint, Dr Allen warns against the “epidemiological fallacy,” the mistaken belief that correlation implies causation. Still, he highlighted key contributing factors, including financial strain, severe depression, and substance abuse.

“Many contributing factors have been identified,” he wrote. “One major factor is financial difficulty, particularly among men who feel their jobs cannot provide the lifestyle they desire.

“Another key factor is severe depression. Depression is a hidden epidemic in The Bahamas.”

He criticised the limitations of traditional assessments like the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale and the Beck Depression Test, noting they often fail to fully capture emotional suffering.

“By combining standardized tests with personal interviews, we can better understand the level of risk someone is facing,” he said.

The interplay between depression and substance use — especially alcohol — often muddies diagnoses. “As a result, the depression is usually hidden and missed, and eventually flowers out into a suicide itself. This is why this is a very complex issue,” he explained.

Through the Family Group programme, attendees’ stories are explored in depth, enabling deeper insight and peer-supported recognition of symptoms.

The cases highlight the urgent need for accessible support systems. Dr Allen said that separated parents, particularly fathers, often spiral when they lose contact with their children. Women suffering abuse and children with no “protective factors” also remain highly vulnerable.

He also referenced the lingering trauma of Hurricane Dorian, saying: “many individuals may currently be experiencing the peak of their post-traumatic stress.”

His message is clear: “We do not have all the answers, but what is clear is that suicide is a growing crisis in our country.”

He urges Bahamians to take action.

“If you are concerned about a family member, do not wait for them to ask for help, intervene,” he said. “Encourage them to join a Family Group.”

Family Group meetings are held throughout the week in New Providence at locations including Kemp Road Ministries, East Street Gospel Chapel, Grace Community Church, Fox Hill Community Centre, St. Barnabas Church, and New Providence Community Centre.

“If you have any concerns,” Dr. Allen said, “please do not hesitate to contact me at 557-3172.”