Free wi-fi on public transport thanks to new BTC venture

FREE wi-fi is to be provided on public transport thanks to a partnership between BTC and AD-FI.

Delmaro Duncombe, director of BTC Business, said more than 75 buses and 20 taxi and livery vehicles have already been equipped with the devices to provide free wi-fi to passengers via the ad supported service.

“Partnering with AD-FI allows us to extend our reliable for 4G LTE network to public transit, ensuring that both residents and visitors stay effortlessly connected. This initiative not only strengthens digital access, but also creates new opportunities for businesses and commuters alike,” said Mr Duncombe.

“Our 4G LTE network will deliver an ad-supported wi-fi solution, enhance connectivity, support local businesses and elevate the public transit experience. Passengers will enjoy free wi-fi during their bus ride, and they will also have access to a number of business ads.”

He said the initiative will allow local businesses to advertise their products and reduce the cost of unlimited data service by almost 90 percent for drivers that offer free wifi.

“AD-FI’s sponsored Wi Fi platform presents groundbreaking opportunity for bus operators and taxi cab drivers to generate additional revenue through third party advertising,” said Mr Duncombe.

“By integrating AD-FI’s advertising platform at BTC’s data services bus operators, can now significantly reduce the cost of unlimited data, which typically runs over $100 per month, by nearly 90 percent. This approach not only minimises cost for operators, but also transforms Wi Fi into a sustainable, cost-effective amenity that enhances the overall public transit experience”

Minister of Energy and Transport JoBeth Coleby-Davis said the initiative is in line with the Davis administration’s goal to improve the public transportation system.

“I’m honoured to support this project as it supports efforts by the government of the Bahamas to expand access to wi-fi options and my ministry’s push to improve public transport services. Every day, thousands of persons, that’s Bahamians and tourists, use our public transport systems,” said Mrs Coleby-Davis.

“While my ministry has taken several steps to improve service quality, such as the introduction of a code of conduct for all drivers and the hiring of additional road traffic supervisors, today’s launch of free wi-fi access will also strongly support the initiative and the experience for our passengers.”

She said an audit is currently being undertaken to determine which routes need to be expanded or introduced and the free wifi service can be used to poll users and gain feedback on how to improve public transportation.

“My ministry is in the process of conducting an audit of just the bus routes on New Providence with a view to determining the need for new routes and the expansion of existing routes and the improvement of our bus stops. Our work is being grounded in measurable data and research which indicates some demographic and population shifts on our islands,” said Mrs Coleby-Davis.

“While any decision made will involve all key and relevant stakeholders, the wi-fi service can also help us to form a prudent approach on the way forward as we can use these services to carry out polls with public transport users to make the service better and to make sure that we’re making the right decisions as we go forward.”