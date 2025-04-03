No room for Minnis: Former PM and Gibson denied nominations

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard has told former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis that he will not be renominated in the Killarney constituency, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The Tribune also understands that the FNM will not renominate Adrian Gibson in Long Island, though it was unclear up to press time whether Mr Gibson had been directly informed.

The determination that three sitting MPs will not be renominated signals that the FNM’s election machinery is shifting into high gear, with candidate vetting and strategic positioning actively underway. The next general election is not due until September 2026.

Insiders say Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis’ expectation that he would not be renominated led him to leave the FNM and join the Coalition of Independents yesterday.

They say Mr Lewis was dropped mainly because he lacked the support of his constituency association.

The decision on Mr Gibson, they say, stems from unease in Long Island over his continued legal issues.

While Dr Minnis maintained the backing of his constituency association, his refusal to rally around the FNM’s leadership influenced the decision not to renominate him.

St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright, East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson and St Anne’s MP Adrian White are expected to be renominated.

Last year, Dr Minnis, who stepped down as party leader after the FNM’s crushing 2021 general election loss, challenged Mr Pintard for leadership at the party’s convention. He was soundly defeated, receiving 163 votes to Mr Pintard’s 486. The race highlighted deep divisions within the party, with several former Cabinet ministers endorsing Mr Pintard while Dr Minnis secured limited support from former colleagues.

Not only did the contest cement Mr Pintard’s mandate to reshape the FNM before the next general election, but for unity between the two men never materialised.

Dr Minnis and Mr Gibson declined to comment yesterday.