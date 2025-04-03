Police search for two men missing at sea

Police are searching for two men who reportedly left the Berry Islands by boat enroute to Chub Cay yesterday and are now missing at sea.

One of the men is 35-years-old, while the other man’s age is unknown at this time. According to reports, officers at Bullock’s Harbour Police Station received a report shortly before 9 am today.

The men were onboard a white, blue, and red 18-foot Paramount vessel. The Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, BASRA, local fishermen and volunteers have conducted sea and aerial searches, according to police.

However, the search has been suspended until weather conditions improve.