Tabernacle Baptist Academy continues to dominate the Island Sports Championships

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Tabernacle Baptist Academy celebrated its 12th consecutive victory in the Island Sports Championships during an award presentation ceremony held at the school on Thursday.

The Bantam Girls Team, led by Abigail Maycock, was recognised as the most impressive team representing Tabernacle this year, securing a win in the Junior Division. This marked their first victory in five years in that category. Meanwhile, the school’s senior athletes have dominated the event for over a decade, maintaining their championship streak.

Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture Mario Bowleg was expected to attend the ceremony, but flight delays from New Providence prevented his arrival.

“Our numbers are small, and we went against big schools, and these are the students that brought this trophy back,” said Mrs Bain, the school’s principal.

The Fidelity Bank Track & Field Championship is funded by Fidelity Bank, with additional sponsorship from Pizza Hut and KFC.

Fallon Symonette, representing Pizza Hut and KFC, commended the athletes for their hard work and dedication.

“My encouragement to you all, even if you are not an athlete, is to work hard, be consistent, and in everything keep God first,” she said.

Carmel Parker-Dean, manager of Fidelity Bank in Grand Bahama and the northern Bahamas, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting Island Sports.

“You continue to lead in track and field,” she said. “Your senior athletes have brought back the championship for the 12th year in a row. Your juniors have brought the championship trophy home for the first time in five years.”

She noted that Island Sports had long been a major event in Grand Bahama but was halted for several years due to Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, Tabernacle’s coach, Ozzie Simmons, reached out to Mrs Parker-Dean to revive the competition, and Fidelity Bank has been the official sponsor since then.

“Because of your stellar performance over the last years, we are honoured to celebrate with you,” she said.