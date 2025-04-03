Teen accused of assault and robbery of man

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 17-year-old boy was remanded to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys yesterday after he was accused of assaulting and robbing a man on Commonwealth Boulevard last week.

Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr arraigned the defendant, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, on charges of assault and robbery.

The teen is accused of assaulting Trevor Armbrister and stealing his Samsung A21 cellphone on March 24. The phone is valued at $185.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes, the prosecutor, objected to bail on the grounds that the teen has previous charges. The court denied bail.

The defendant is scheduled to return to court for trial on July 31.