Visitor reportedly raped by jet ski operator at Junkanoo Beach

TWO days after the United States strengthened its advisory involving jet ski use in The Bahamas because of sexual assaults, a female Carnival Cruise Line passenger reported being raped by a jet ski operator off Junkanoo Beach.

Police have not publicly reported the incident, which The Tribune understands was said to have occurred on Tuesday.

Crimes involving US citizens must be reported to the US Embassy.

On Sunday, the US Department of State updated its travel advisory, warning that boating in The Bahamas is poorly regulated, resulting in injuries and deaths. It also cited reports of sexual assaults by jet ski operators. As a result, US government employees are prohibited from renting jet skis or personal watercraft from independent operators on New Providence and Paradise Island.

Yesterday, Transport Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis said the Port Department has been reviewing how jet ski operations are managed, particularly in tourist areas, in response to the updated advisory.

She said officials recently met to discuss concerns and recommendations for the industry, and the Port Department is preparing a report for her to present to Cabinet. She said she expects to provide more information once that process is complete.

She acknowledged that while regulations exist, challenges persist — especially with people operating jet skis outside of approved launch sites. She said the police have been helping to monitor these unauthorised areas as part of broader efforts to improve safety.