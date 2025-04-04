Bail granted to man charged with breaking into home

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail after being accused of housebreaking in Montell Heights earlier this week.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned Dario Roberts, 45, on a charge of housebreaking.

Roberts is accused of breaking into a woman’s home on Bowe Avenue with intent to steal on April 1.

He pleaded not guilty and was released on bail on his own recognisance. He is expected to return to court on April 14.

Inspector Wilkinson served as the prosecutor.