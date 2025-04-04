Bail revoked for attempted murder accused after charge of firing shots at police car

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for the attempted murder of a police officer had his bail revoked after being accused of firing 13 shots at the officer’s vehicle during a confrontation on Gladstone Road last September.

Wadlet Meris, 31, was denied bail for a second time after the Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal. Justices Bernard Turner, Milton Evans and Maureen Crane-Scott upheld the original decision, which denied bail on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Meris is accused of shooting at Police Constable Courtney Hall on the night of September 5, 2024, following a heated argument. As Hall drove away, Meris allegedly opened fire, hitting him in the left leg.

Prosecutors say the two men had a history of conflict. During the altercation, Meris allegedly told Hall: “Yeah [expletive], I could not wait to kill you, you enn on the Force no more.”

Following his arrest, Meris reportedly admitted to owning a vehicle similar to the one seen at the shooting and confirmed previous run-ins with the officer.

He was initially denied bail by a Supreme Court judge on October 9, 2024.

In his appeal, Meris argued that the judge erred in denying bail due to a lack of strong evidence and because he had no prior adult convictions or pending matters.

The appellate judges agreed with the defence that the lower court’s reference to a monitoring device placing Meris at the scene was incorrect and likely copied from another case. However, they determined that the error was unintentional and did not invalidate the broader reasoning behind denying bail.

They noted that Meris’s admission of prior conflicts with the officer was a key factor in upholding the decision. The court also found there were no sufficient conditions that could be imposed to prevent the likelihood of reoffending.

As a result, the appeal was dismissed.

Meris was represented by Bjorn Ferguson and Glenda Roker. Darnel Dorsett appeared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.