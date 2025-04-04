BBF Nationals April 24-27

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

WHILE the senior men’s national basketball team is preparing to participate in its first FIBA AmeriCup Tournament in 30 years, the Bahamas Basketball Federation is gearing up for its National Basketball Tournament.

The nationals, featuring three division one and five division two teams, is slated to be staged from April 24-27 at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium. Last year, the BBF staged only the division II nationals in Andros.

This year’s tournament was scheduled to be played in Eleuthera but, according to federation president Eugene Horton, they were not ready, so it was suggested to host it in New Providence.

“By having it in New Providence, all of the teams can just take one fight from their island to come here,” Horton said. “So it makes it easier for us to put this year’s tournament on.”

Entered in the A division are the champions from Grand Bahama, New Providence and Abaco. The B divisions are Abaco, New Providence, Eleuthera, South Andros and North Andros. “I’ve been tracking the teams and from what I’ve seen so far, this is going to be a very exciting nationals,” Horton said. “I think both divisions will be very competitive.

“The A division is going be very tight. We didn’t play that division last year, but the teams are committed to it this year. The B division was competitive last year and we expect that it will be very competitive again this year.”

Horton said the various island associations are wrapping up their respective championship series to determine who will be representing them in the nationals.

In the meantime, Horton said they are awaiting confirmation for the players who will be available for competing in the AmeriCup at the Polideportivo Alexis Argüello in Managua, Nicaragua from August 22-31.

The FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Qualifiers came to an end on February 24, finalizing the 12 national teams that will participate in the continental tournament.

After a total of 47 games played across three qualifying windows in February and November 2024 and February 2025, The Bahamas has been drawn to play in Group A against the United States of America, Brazil and Uruguay.

The others teams participating in the tournament are Puerto Rico, Canada, Dominican Republic, Panama, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Argentina and Colombia.

In the final two games of the qualifying tournaments that the Bahamas won and lost to Cuba and the USA respectively in February, the team, coached by John Lucas II, comprised of Garvin Clarke, Domnick Bridgewater, Franco Miller, Godfrey Rolle III, Rashad Davis, Eron Gordon, Samuel Hunter, Wilkenson Isnord, Jaraun Burrows, Tavario Miller, Lathaniel Bastian and Dylan Musgrove.

Horton said they are still waiting to see who will be available, including the National Basketball Association quartet or Chavano ‘Buddy’ Hield, DeAndre Ayton, and Kai Jones, all with the exception of Janes, who played in the qualifying tournament for the Olympic Games in July.

Heild, Ayton and Eric Gordon, suited up for Team Bahamas. as the team reached the final at the tournament in Valencia, Spain, losing to Spain for the final spot for the Olympics that was played in Paris, France in August.

Horton said it will be interesting to see what happens in August in Nicaragua.

“We’re putting things in place, trying to find sponsors, assembling the team and putting together our training camp, which more than likely will be hosted here in New Providence before the team heads off to Nicaragua,” he summed up.







