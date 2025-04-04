GB man fined $4,000 for libel

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of libel was fined $4,000 and ordered to apologise after changing his plea to guilty in Grand Bahama’s Magistrate’s Court Wednesday.

Fredrick Laing, 54, of Sea Horse Village, appeared before Senior Magistrate LaQuay Laing, where he pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional libel.

Magistrate Laing imposed a $2,000 fine for each count and ordered Laing to issue both a written and audio apology to Charmaine Fernander and Acting Deputy Magistrate Charlton Smith.

Failure to comply with the court’s order will result in Laing serving 18 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in New Providence.