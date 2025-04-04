Halkitis: Trade war fallout a bigger concern than 10 percent US tariffs

By JADE RUSSELL

ECONOMIC Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis said the 10 percent base tariff imposed by the United States is not a major concern for The Bahamas, which does not export a surplus of goods there, but warned that President Donald Trump’s escalating trade war could trigger an economic slowdown.

“Trade War is not good for economies,” he said at the Office of the Prime Minister. “It makes things more expensive, less money to spend, possibly less trade, leading to economic slowdown.”

On Wednesday, President Trump announced a ten percent baseline tax on imports from all countries. He also revealed a broad set of reciprocal tariffs on more than 100 countries. Some nations faced significantly higher tariffs, such as a 34 percent tax on imports from China and a 20 percent tax on imports from the European Union, among others.

Mr Halkitis said the government is adopting a “wait and see” approach to the tariffs, with the policy to take effect on Saturday. He noted that the government is collaborating with CARICOM partners to strategise a response while monitoring the situation. He emphasised that officials do not foresee an “immediate major impact” from the proposed tariffs.

He also highlighted that, based on available data, most of The Bahamas’s exports to the US are seafood or salt, underscoring that the country does not export a surplus of products.

The government’s greater concern is the potential impact of the trade war on the global economy, Mr Halkitis stressed. There are concerns that President Trump’s unprecedented trade policies could lead to a global recession. He also expressed worry that the trade war might harm The Bahamas’ tourism industry due to an economic slowdown affecting people globally. He noted that tariffs in some countries exceed 40 percent and that people may lose jobs, have less disposable income, or be unable to afford travel.

“If there’s a severe economic slowdown in the US, it would impact our tourism industry, our industries on the whole,” he said.

He added that the government is pursuing a trade diversification strategy to reduce the cost of living and find alternative sources for goods, bypassing intermediaries. However, he stressed that the US will remain The Bahamas’s primary trading partner.

He said it is important for the country to maintain fiscal discipline, continue pursuing diversification, and promote itself.

Additionally, the US Trade Representative has proposed imposing fees ranging from $1 million to $1.5 million per port call on Chinese-built vessels and operators using Chinese-built ships. These fees aim to address China’s growing dominance in global shipbuilding and the maritime sector.

Mr Halkitis said the proposed policy is also concerning, as it could have a domino affect on global trade. He noted that a conflict between the US and China over shipping trade dominance could cause collateral damage worldwide.

President Trump displayed a chart while speaking at the White House on Wednesday, showing that the United States would impose a 34 percent tax on imports from China, a 20 percent tax on imports from the European Union, 25 percent on South Korea, 24 percent on Japan, and 32 percent on Taiwan.