Lenox Lockhart - 9-year-old ‘daredevil’

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

Most adults would not dare to set foot in the driver’s seat of a go-kart but, for nine-year-old Bahamian Lenox Lockhart, it is always a great feeling to be behind the steering wheel and an even better feeling to emerge as a winner.

Lockhart, who represented Velocity Racing by Sodi USA, claimed a first-place finish in the Micro Swift Class at the 2025 Superkarts! USA (SKUSA) Pro Tour WinterNationals over the weekend at the Speedsportz Racing Park in New Caney, Texas.

The Bahamian racer clocked a total time of 17:57.002 in 18 laps for the first spot and to clinch his first title of the SKUSA Pro Tour. Out of the 18 laps, he posted his best time during the sixth lap in 59.977 seconds and a best speed of 48.018 miles per hour.

He spoke about how it felt to get the victory and what makes racing enjoyable for him.

“It feels great and I love bringing another win for The Bahamas. It is fun always having people to race against and it is also fun to drive against very professional people and beat them,” he said.

Dutch Westbrook, representing Team Benik, was second in the Micro Swift final with a time of 17:57.276 in 18 laps.

Third place went to Jack Kotowski, representing team TKG/ Birelart, who finished the 18 laps in 17:57.776. Westbrook left the pre-final with the fastest qualifying time while Lockhart was 10th in the session. He tumbled down to 21st in the order due to a spinout but got his redemption in the final.

The Texas driver Westbrook led the field of competitors for the first seven laps before surrendering the first place spot to JHDD/Kart Republic’s Brody Stoffle.

Lockhart emerged with the lead at the halfway point before Westbrook regained his footing in the race in lap 12. The nine-year-old Bahamian once again took over just a few laps later and never relinquished the lead in the remaining laps.

He spoke about how it feels to race at such a young age.

“It feels great and it feels like where I belong. It is always fun to be inside the car and remember what you are doing and to go out there and race,” he said.

The young racing prodigy got his start behind the wheel at the tender age of six-years-old. His father Migueal Lockhart left a racing simulator game unattended and his son took over and naturally got the hang of it.

“He jumped on it while I was on a call and I noticed how naturally gifted he was at it because I had never sat down and taught him any skills or how to use the simulator. That’s how I realized and discovered he was naturally good at it,” he said.

Mr Lockhart expressed that it is fulfilling to witness his son’s hard work pay off in this way.

“It is amazing. We always felt that he could do it. It has been a long road to get here and it was hard but it’s fulfilling to see all the hard work and sacrifice pay off,” he said.

His son has ample success with racing despite being only nine years of age. He has moved from local circuits to national competitions and picked up 16 victories and up to 28 podium placements along the way.

Ultimately, Lenox’s dream is to become a Formula 1 driver and he has the full support of his dad.

“He was taught the art of racing from the first team that we were fortunately put on. He understood the rules and how to be safe behind the steering wheel so once he was able to master that craft he was able to push it to the limit. I think his ability also helped me as a parent let me put my guard down because I realized that he knew what he was doing and I can tell that he is enjoying pushing it to the limit,” he said.

He encouraged parents to find a team with good reviews and are good with children to get their kids, who have a passion for the sport, involved in kart racing.

Next up for the young karting star will be the Stars Championship Series for the Queen Gambit Round one April 11-13 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.